From the Cook County Historical Society - July 5, 2022. The Cook County, Gunflint Trail, Schroeder Area, and Tofte historical societies have partnered to learn how to work more effectively together. These partner organizations received a Minnesota Historical Society Heritage Partnership Program grant for 2022-2023. The grant funds will be used to hire a facilitator to conduct the Cook County Historical Societies Alliance Study and report on the viability of forming an alliance or a process of collaboration. Goals for this project include improving ways to take collective action to solve current limitations and to sustainably fulfill our missions.

COOK COUNTY, MN ・ 15 HOURS AGO