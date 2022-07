Stranger Things actor David Harbour has shared the one thing season four taught him never to do again.Ther actor plays Jim Hopper in the hit Netflix series, and his storyline in the latest season saw his character imprisoned in a Soviet labour camp. For the scenes, he ”lost 80 pounds” (five stone) in eight months by fasting intermittently and doing Pilates.“I was about 270 [then], and when we shot season four, I was around 190,” Harbour told GQ. However, he added: “I don’t think I’ll ever do that again”.Harbour said that he “gained it all back” to play Santa...

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 35 MINUTES AGO