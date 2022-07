Researchers have suggested that “space bubbles” the size of Brazil could be an effective way to slow the effects of global warming.A raft in space of small, inflatable bubbles could shield the Earth from solar radiation and reflect a fraction of the light coming from the sun.Astronomers believe that unlike other attempts to geoengineer our planet, such as dissolving gases in the stratosphere, this method does not interfere with ecosystems on Earth and therefore would have less of an impact on wildlife and plants.However, this proposal is only meant to supplement – not replace – current attempts by humans to...

ASTRONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO