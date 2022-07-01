ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portion of Williams Drive closed until Aug. 5 in Georgetown

By Hunter Terrell
 4 days ago
The southeast-bound lane of Williams Drive at the Bootys Crossing intersection is closed until Aug. 5. (Courtesy city of Georgetown) The southeast-bound...

Austin Diagnostic Clinic to open Pflugerville location in Stone Hill Town Center

The future ADC location in Stone Hill Town Center has been vacant since previous tenant Charming Charlie closed in 2019. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) A new Austin Diagnostic Clinic is set to open at 1512 Stone Hill Drive, Ste. 100, Pflugerville, in January. The clinic will offer family medicine and pediatric care. A representative said ADC will also share the space with Cardiovascular Specialists of Texas. ADC has locations throughout the Central Texas region, but the Stone Hill clinic will be its first in Pflugerville. https://adclinic.com.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Anthony Medical and Chiropractic Center to open second Georgetown location

Anthony Medical and Chiropractic Center will open at Sedro Crossing later this year. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Anthony Medical and Chiropractic Center will open its second Georgetown location at 201 Sedro Trail, Georgetown, in Sedro Crossing later this year. The clinic focuses on integrated medicine and full chiropractic care. The business—which has locations in Round Rock, Temple, Killeen and Waco—is also located at 101 Cooperative Way, Ste. 235, Georgetown. 512-630-0060. www.anthonychiro.com/georgetown.
GEORGETOWN, TX
San Marcos Activity Center celebrates 25 years; Figaro's Pizza & Pub closes and more local business news

The San Marcos Activity Center, located at 501 E. Hopkins St., San Marcos, celebrated its 25th anniversary June 30. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) A boutique shop called Brooklyn Jayne opened May 1 at 102 Wonder World Drive, Ste. 302, San Marcos. Brooklyn Jayne also celebrated five years of business as an exclusively e-commerce retailer. The shop specializes in women’s clothing, including tops, dresses, skirts and more as well as shoes, bags and other accessories. In addition to shipped orders, shoppers can pick up online orders in store. 830-370-6374. www.shopbrooklynjayne.com.
SAN MARCOS, TX
Public engagement begins for Pflugerville Parks, Recreation and Open Space Master Plan

The Pflugerville Parks, Recreation and Open Space Master Plan will guide future projects related to parks, trails, athletic fields, programs, and aquatic and recreation facilities. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact Newspaper) As part of the process to create a master plan that will guide future park, trail and recreation facility projects, the...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Kyle Parks and Recreation to create incentive program to address lifeguard shortage; James Adkins Pool to open four days a week July 12

The James Adkins Pool, located at 1100 W. Center St., Kyle, will expand their open swim days beginning July 12. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) The Kyle City Council authorized the Parks and Recreation Department to create an incentive program for pool staff members at a meeting July 5 to tackle the existing life guard shortage. The incentive program will cost $19,500 to create which will be taken from the existing allotted seasonal budget that has about $65,000 left over, according to the city.
KYLE, TX
KVUE

Local fire crews responded to more than 90 fires in four hours on July 4, 143 fires total

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-area fire crews had a busy Fourth of July. On July 5, the Austin Fire Department initially said that between the hours of 8 p.m. and midnight the previous day, the department and 11 surrounding Travis County fire departments responded to 90 brush, dumpster, grass and trash fires. AFD said the Cedar Park and Round Rock fire departments also assisted and that "presumably most were fireworks related."
AUSTIN, TX
KDAF

Cities with the most expensive homes in Texas

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Texas using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $2,720,645 which is 782% higher than the state average of $308,628.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Austin man drowns in Guadalupe River

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — New Braunfels Police said an Austin man is dead after he drowned in the Guadalupe River Monday afternoon. According to police, Pablo Daniel Calzada Rodriguez, 27, was pulled from the water off Gruene Road after he went under for an unknown amount of time around 5:30 p.m.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
CBS Austin

Low lake levels are exposing new hazards for Central Texas swimmers

Central Texas lakes and rivers turned dangerous over the long holiday weekend. A 27-year-old is dead after drowning in the Guadalupe River and there was another possible drowning on Lake Travis. Water rescue teams say the drought and extreme heat are putting swimmers in more danger than normal. Trees, boulders, discarded construction materials and other debris are now closer to the water's surface or poking through it.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
11 businesses now open or coming soon to Round Rock

Restaurants, a hotel and automotive services make up several of the new businesses that are now open or coming soon to Round Rock. Besos Cocina & Cantina was scheduled to open at the end of June, after the press deadline for this issue, at 3107 S. I-35, Round Rock. The Mexican restaurant will occupy a building formerly home to the restaurant Tortuga Flats, which closed in 2018. www.facebook.com/besosrr.
ROUND ROCK, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Multiple area agencies respond to a 200-acre fire near Florence

FLORENCE, Texas — Multiple agencies responded to a structure fire in Florence on Sunday afternoon. Around 2:30 p.m., Williamson County Emergency Communications was notified about a structure fire off Pecan Branch near Florence. That fire spread to approximately 200 acres, according to officials. Later, at 6:45 p.m., Texas DPS...
FLORENCE, TX
