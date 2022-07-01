ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, ME

A look inside The Great Maine Lumberjack Show

By Ben Barr
wabi.tv
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRENTON, Maine (WABI) - “Timber” Tina Scheer’s Great Maine Lumberjack Show brings entertainment and a history lesson to Trenton for its 27th year. “We highlight not only the skills of the modern day lumberjack, but the history of how we got to be here. Our sport is like rodeo in the...

www.wabi.tv

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine Savings Amphitheater to hold Fourth of July concert

BANGOR, Maine — Independence Day celebrations are continuing at the Bangor waterfront on Monday evening. The Maine Savings Amphitheater is hosting a Fourth of July celebration with a concert featuring Dakota, The Stone Doctors, and the Bangor Symphony Orchestra. Dakota is scheduled to hit the stage at 5:15 p.m.,...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

“Chords for Cure” July 4th celebration returns to Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor’s Independence Day celebration continued tonight at the Maine Savings Amphitheater with the 25th Chords for Cure fundraiser. It was a night of free live music, with donations supporting Maine children fighting cancer. Local bands Dakota and Stone Doctors started things up with a rocking...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Retired UPS driver makes history in Deer Isle 4th of July Parade

DEER ISLE, Maine (WABI) - There was plenty of 4th of July celebration happening in Deer Isle-Stonington Monday, where a former UPS driver became a part of island history at this year’s parade. The theme for the this years 4th of July parade in Deer Isle was “Tropical Flamingos.”...
DEER ISLE, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Lamoine, ME
State
Wisconsin State
City
Trenton, ME
City
Ellsworth, ME
wabi.tv

Clinton celebrates 4th of July with a 2-day event

CLINTON, Maine (WABI) - A 4th of July celebration on the fairgrounds in Clinton. It’s the largest celebration in central Maine, and day two started with a parade. Locals gathered on the street corners to watch the parade that started at TradeWinds Market and continued to the fairgrounds. Newlyweds Nancy and Jim Verderese say it was everything they hoped for.
CLINTON, ME
mainebiz.biz

NYC architect buys castle-like Camden inn

An architect and designer from New York City bought a turreted stone-built Camden inn that dates back to 1886. “It’s definitely an eye-catcher,” said William Tims. Tims bought the Norumbega Inn, at 63 High St. in Camden, for an undisclosed price. Dana Moos of Swan Agency Real Estate...
CAMDEN, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Hundreds gather to watch Bangor-Brewer Independence Day Parade

BREWER, Maine — To kick off the holiday, hundreds gathered on both sides of the Penobscot River to watch the Bangor-Brewer Independence Day Parade on Monday morning. Leading the annual event were local veterans and volunteers from the Maine Troop Greeters Museum of Bangor, followed by a bell ringing in memory of those who fought in World War II.
BREWER, ME
94.9 HOM

A Ghost Haunts This Bridge in Maine Hoping to Drink Beer With You

When most people think of a good ghost story, it almost certainly will come with a frightening twist. After all, Maine is home to the 'Master of Horror' himself, Stephen King, and many of his works involving the supernatural don't put a kind spin of ghastly encounters. But there is one long-told ghost story in Maine that has nothing to do with evil spirits. Instead, you could argue it's the friendliest ghost in the state, a young chap just hoping you'll stop by and a share a pint with him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Niagara Falls#Lumberjack#American
jioforme.com

New listing! 1406 Atlantic Highway, Northport, Maine-$ 1,800,000

This unusual 20-acre oceanfront hotel is a hidden gem on the Mid Coast of Maine. Imagine owning a 679-foot private and bold coastline in West Penobscot Bay with views of Blue Hill and Islesboro. The cozy and picturesque entrance passes through elegant stone pillars into the mature forest and offers views of the bay’s hills. The Longwood Estate has rolling open spaces for growth and orchards, quiet winding paths in the woods, and the grounds are dotted with old stone walls and gardens. High up in the land, there is a quaint one-bedroom cottage that has been refurbished for year-round use, placed on a new pier and reinsulated, and a three-carriage house with a lovely apartment on the second floor. I have. A newly created 4,000-square-foot flat terrace with impressive retaining walls and 18,000-square-foot lawns by the sea provides multiple areas for building grounds, cabins, or possible event spaces. increase. Recent large-scale tree work has removed eligible trees in the coastal area, raised the canopy and expanded the northeastern waterfront landscape.
NORTHPORT, ME
wabi.tv

Maine’s 195th Army Band announces summer tour dates

Maine (WABI) - Maine’s 195th Army Band has announced their 2022 summer tour dates. They’re kicking off the season with a free concert Saturday night in Searsport at Mosman Park. They’ll also be performing three times in southern Maine on Independence Day. The band returns to our...
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
wabi.tv

Boats sail across St. George Lake for Third of July Boat Parade

LIBERTY, Maine (WABI) - The Fourth of July is a time for fireworks, barbeques and parades.... On Sunday waves of people came out to St. George lake to see the first ever Third of July Boat Parade in Liberty. Seafaring vessels of all shapes and sizes made their way around...
LIBERTY, ME
hotradiomaine.com

(Local) Where To Watch 4th of July Fireworks

Join South Portland in their annual 4th of July event at Bug Light park! Enjoy some music, karaoke, performers fireworks, and more! The event starts at 4:30pm and goes until 11pm. Being known for its impressive fireworks display, Ogunquit is celebrating July 4th at the beach! They will be launching...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
Kool AM

Arrest Made In Connection With Auburn, Maine Double Homicide

A New York man has been arrested in Maryland in connection with the deaths of a young man and a young woman in Auburn in June. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, 34 year old David Barnett, who goes by "Slim", was arrested in Rockland, Maryland. The arrest stems from the June 19th killing of 21-year-old Kelzie Caron, of Maine, and 21-year-old Pierre Langlois of Connecticut.
AUBURN, ME
whdh.com

Motorcyclist dies after striking pickup in central Maine

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — One man was killed Friday after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck in central Maine. The Maine State Police say 60-year-old Merle Page was pronounced dead at the scene of Friday night’s crash in Corinna. Page, a Corinna resident, was riding north on...
CORINNA, ME
Q106.5

2 1/2 Story Garage in Dedham Destroyed by 4th of July Fire

A large garage on the Hurd Point Road in Dedham is a total loss after a fire on the 4th of July. Dedham Fire Chief Craig Shane told us it took about 30 minutes to knock down the blaze that could be seen for miles, but about 4 1/2 hours before they cleared the scene. The 2 1/2 story garage was completely destroyed by the fire. Thanks to the work of firefighters, the house sustained minimal damage to a couple of windows.
DEDHAM, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy