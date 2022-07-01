Local Law Enforcement Dispels Rumors Caused By False Social Media Post Warning Of Violent Offenders

Pictured: Kustra loading her vehicle after one of the many successful drives she organizes in Carroll. A well-known Carroll philanthropist, Luanne Kustra, has been selected to receive the 2022 Iowa Adult Citizen of Character Award from the Robert D. and Billie Ray Center at Drake University. Kustra’s dedication to helping others shows in all aspects of her life. Kustra began her career in Carroll in 1983 at Region XII Council of Governments with the Alcohol and Drug Treatment Unit and later became a social worker with St. Anthony Regional Hospital and Nursing Home. Kustra’s volunteer work outside of her career is extensive. From hosting the Holly Jolly Reading Drive every year to collect books for New Opportunities to the annual Stuff the Bus Campaign to collect donations for local food pantries, Kustra’s impact on the community is felt by many. CJ Niles, who has served on the Character Counts in Iowa Board since its creation in 1997, says the award was made to recognize Iowans like Kustra.

CARROLL, IA ・ 16 HOURS AGO