ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

NY governor denies permit for crypto plant

Springfield Business Journal
 4 days ago

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration denied a key permit for a...

sbj.net

Comments / 0

Related
Springfield Business Journal

Drug companies win opioid ruling in West Virginia

AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson had a legal win in West Virginia. A federal judge ruled the drug companies did not cause a public nuisance by shipping millions of opioids to a community that was among the hardest hit, according to The Washington Post. The legal case involved Cabell County...
INDUSTRY
Springfield Business Journal

Miami mayor appointed to Mayors Council of Oklahoma

Miami, Oklahoma, Mayor Bless Parker was named to a statewide council. Parker was chosen to serve as a board member for the Mayors Council of Oklahoma. The council, formed in 1991, serves as a bipartisan organization that represents the views of the state’s mayors.
MIAMI, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy