ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Resident Evil: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know

By Ural Garrett
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 2 days ago

When Japanese video game developer and publisher Capcom released the first Resident Evil game in 1996, a cinematic adaptation felt like an eventual no-brainer.

Besides having a horror film vibe about a group of police officers getting caught up in a medical experiment conspiracy gone wild, zombie god himself George A. Romero created a short film to promote Resident Evil 2 a few years later. It also popularized the survival horror genre of games that eventually spawned dozens of imitators during the late 90s and early 2000s.

By the time 2002 rolled around, Paul W.S. Anderson (known for his ultra-successful video game adaptation of Mortal Kombat years prior) gave a vehicle to Fifth Element star Milla Jovovich for an action-heavy series that stretched around seven films before concluding in 2016. A more grounded reboot in Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City was eventually released in 2021, but most franchise fans are pretty much pretending that doesn’t exist at this point.

There have also been plenty of animated adaptations that more or less directly mirror the core games in the series from films like Resident Evil: Degeneration and Resident Evil: Vendetta to Netflix ’s first television series with Infinite Darkness . This time around, the video streaming giant is taking a radical approach to its first live-action take on the franchise through the simply titled Resident Evil .

Developed by graphic novelist and Supernatural executive producer Andrew Dabb, Resident Evil takes place in its own universe across two separate timelines and makes use of the franchise’s well-established lore.

Here’s everything we know about Resident Evil .

Resident Evil release date

Resident Evil becomes available to Netflix subscribers Thursday, July 14, at 12:00 AM PDT/ 8 am UK time.

All eight episodes will be available to stream at once.

What's the plot?

Netflix's logline for Resident Evil reads:

"Year 2036 — 14 years after the spread of Joy caused so much pain, Jade Wesker fights for survival in a world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and mind-shattering creatures. In this absolute carnage, Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City by her father’s chilling connections to the sinister Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie."

Resident Evil Cast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S0cYr_0gS27l5700

Lance Reddick stars as the series big bad, Albert Wesker. (Image credit: Netflix)

The Wire and John Wick star Lance Reddick leads as Albert Wesker, the series villain for mainline Resident Evil games from Resident Evil Zero to Resident Evil 5 and Resident Evil - Code: Veronica . Reddick is also the first actor of color to portray Wesker.

During the flashback portions featuring Reddick's take on the baddie, Tamara Smart and Siena Agudong will play his children, Jade and Billie Wesker.

During the future portions, Ella Balinska and Adeline Rudolph will portray Jade and Billie. Other actors set to star include Paola Núñez , Mpho Osei Tutu, Anthony Aseyemi, Marisa Drummond, Lea Viver, Ahad Raza Mir, Turlough Convery and Connor Gosatti.

How closely does it tie into the games?

According to Andrew Dabb , everything that’s happened in the Resident Evil video game canon so far will be reflected in the television series. “The games are our backstory,” he said, “everything that happens in the game exists in the world”

Dabb even mentioned that the latest entry in the series, Resident Evil: Village, will eventually make its way into the television world as well. Outside of the presence of Wesker and the definitely-not-evil pharmaceutical company Umbrella Corporation, expect to see plenty of mutated monsters and zombies taken directly from the franchise. Oh, and the show also just so happens to be set in New Raccoon City.

The location is interesting as the original Midwest-inspired city featured in games Resident Evil Zero through Resident Evil 3: Nemesis was destroyed via nuclear bomb by the United States Government as a way to cover up Umbrella’s crimes.

Most importantly, Wesker dies in Resident Evil 5 by series protagonist Chris Redfield and companion Sheva Alomar after being shot by two rockets in a West African volcano. It’ll be interesting to see how the television adaptation brings him back from the dead. Not to mention Wesker’s son Jake Muller, who was a playable character in Resident Evil 6 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vMsMG_0gS27l5700

Expect to see plenty of horrific monsters crop up throughout the first season. (Image credit: Netflix)

Is there a trailer?

The Resident Evil trailer arrived on June 6, and it's definitely packed full of action. From the off, you can see zombies leading a siege on some sort of fortified building. Things don't exactly get much better from there either, as plenty of horrifying monsters soon show up to wreak havoc. Check it out below:

You can also check out the teaser trailer for the new series below:

How to watch Resident Evil

The only way to watch Resident Evil is on Netflix when released on July 14th.

Other Resident Evil Media

Paul W.S. Anderson directed six big-budget Hollywood Resident Evil adaptations, all with Milla Jovovich at the helm.

Resident Evil (2002) - Watch on Hulu

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004) - Watch on Hulu

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007) - Watch on Hulu

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010) Watch on Hulu

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012) - Watch on Hulu

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (2016) - Watch on PlutoTV

British director Johannes Roberts ( 47 Meters Down, The Other Side of the Door ) directed the latest Resident Evil reboot, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City , which was released in 2021. - Watch on Starz .

There's also been a small handful of computer-animated Resident Evil projects.

Resident Evil: Degeneration - Watch on Prime Video

Resident Evil: Damnation - Watch on Tubi

Resident Evil: Vendetta - Watch on Tubi

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness - Watch on Netflix

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Godzilla vs. Kong Sequel Release Date Announced

The Godzilla vs. Kong sequel's release date has been announced. As per Warner Bros., Godzilla vs. Kong 2 will be released in theaters on March 15, 2024, almost exactly three years since the release of the first film. As previously announced, Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard will be returning for the sequel, with Dan Stevens (The Guest, Legion) playing the lead role. Production on Godzilla vs. Kong 2 was supposedly going to begin this summer over in Australia, so an early 2024 release date seems right on track with the expected production timeline.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

New Ghostbusters movie lands 2023 release date

Sony Pictures has confirmed a release date for the sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife. The film's director, Jason Reitman, and writer Gil Kenan revealed on June 8, also known as Ghostbusters Day, that the Afterlife sequel will be arriving in theatres on December 20, 2023. The follow-up to the classic 80s...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paola Núñez
Person
Lance Reddick
Person
Milla Jovovich
The Independent

Tom Cruise: Mission Impossible director shares death-defying stunt photo for actor’s 60th birthday

Mission: Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie has shared a previously unseen stunt photo of Tom Cruise to celebrate the Hollywood star’s 60th birthday.In the image, Cruise can be seen dangling from an airborne red biplane.According to multiple reports, the photo was most likely taken during the filming of the forthcoming seventh Mission: Impossible movie, Dead Reckoning Part One, the penultimate film in the franchise.Cruise is famous for doing most dangerous movie stunts himself.During a live Q&A event at Cannes Film Festival this year, when French journalist Didier Allouch asked the Top Gun: Maverick star: “You are a family man with...
CELEBRITIES
HuffPost

Eddie Munson's Badass 'Stranger Things' Moment Sets The Internet On Fire

Eddie Munson promised “the most metal concert in the history of the world” in “Stranger Things 4” Volume 2... and he delivered. Caution: Mild spoilers ahead. But without giving away too much, Eddie (Joseph Quinn) and Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo) are sent into the Upside Down as part of the gang’s plan to take on the villain Vecna.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Resident#Resident Evil Zero#Video Game#Japanese#Mortal Kombat#Fifth Element#Infinite Darkness
Collider

'Naomi' Season 1 Sets Blu-ray and DVD Release Date

Fans of the superhero television series will have a chance to revisit their favorite episodes alongside exclusive additional bonus material as Naomi heads to both Blu-ray and DVD later this summer, set for release on August 23 from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. The home media release will feature all 13...
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Peaky Blinders movie release date speculation, cast details, and more

What is the Peaky Blinders movie release date? The hugely successful BBC drama series Peaky Blinders has developed an incredible cult following since its premiere way back in 2013. Fans have long clamoured for a movie adaptation to continue the story, and after the Peaky Blinders season 6 ending, the big screen is the only path left for the Shelby clan.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 release date, plot, cast, and more

What is the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 release date? The sci-fi movie has been in the works for a number of years: having a rocky journey to the big screen. The wait for the final instalment of the MCU trilogy is almost over, but between Guardians 2 and Guardians 3, it’s fair to say a lot has happened.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Capcom
ComicBook

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Movie Will Release in U.S. Theaters Next Year

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime will be making its grand return with a new feature film, and Crunchyroll has announced that they have licensed the new film for a release in theaters around the world starting in 2023! That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime brought its second season run to an end last Summer, and it was announced that the anime franchise would be continuing with the debut feature film. With Rimuru becoming a Demon Lord at the end of the second season, there have been many questions about how the series could even raise the stakes from here on out.
COMICS
ComicBook

Sword Art Online Progressive Sequel Reveals New Trailer

Sword Art Online as a series is definitely one of the biggest examples of Isekai around, with the light novel series adapting the story of Kirito, Asuna, Alice, and more making its way into the world of anime over the course of a number of television seasons and feature-length films. With the series returning to the earlier days of Kirito and Asuna via the Progressive prequel films, the upcoming Scherzo of a Dark Dusk has released a new trailer in preparation for the September release.
COMICS
ComicBook

Konosuba Debuts First Trailer for New Megumin Spin-Off: Watch

Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World is making a huge comeback as a franchise, and part of this comeback is a brand new spin-off anime series following Megumin. Now fans have gotten the first look at the new series in production with its very first teaser trailer! The franchise is not only gearing up for the highly requested third season of the anime series, but this new spin-off series will be taking a step back and following Megumin's life before she ended up traveling with Kazuya and his group as seen during the events of the main series.
COMICS
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Getting Remake of Cult Classic GameCube Game

A remake of a cult classic Nintendo GameCube, PS2, OG Xbox, and PC game is coming to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. The remake comes the way of publisher Microids, who back in 2020 released the aforementioned remake, which ended up being one of the lowest-rated games of its year. In fact, the remake is so bad that it is basically being remade again. That's right, a remake of a remake.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

'The Lost Boys' Gets 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray Release Date in The U.S.

Bring an immortal classic home and add it to your collection - The Lost Boys is arriving in 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray this September. While the date is tentative and preorders aren’t open at this time, this is the most straightforward answer those of us living in the U.S. have received surrounding when the 4K takeover of the ‘80s classic would drop. While we’ve known that fans in the U.K. will be receiving a Collector’s Edition Steelbook 4K Ultra HD release on October 31, those of us across the pond have been salivating over any news to come out from the shadows and into the light.
MOVIES
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

85
Followers
882
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy