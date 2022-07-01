ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Post-Roe, herding ourselves over politics will do nothing but further hurt us

By Eric Thomas
Missouri Independent
Missouri Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dsDmB_0gS247A300

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri predicted recently that the Supreme Court overturning Roe will result in Democrats fleeing GOP-controlled states, strengthening the Republican grip on the electoral college since “red states are going to become more red, purple states are going to become red” (Drew Angerer/Getty Images).

The reaction to the Supreme Court stripping away a constitutional right to abortion has spurred many apocalyptic forecasts for the country. Most vivid, of course, is the fear that the United States will become a version of Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” with a slave-class of women forced to bear children for a ruling class.

One senator has provided a frank and opportunistic vision.

Missouri U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley provided a second dystopia in his comments to the Kansas City Star’s Daniel Desrochers in reaction to Roe v. Wade being overturned.

However, what I see as dystopia, Hawley apparently sees as an improved country.

He told Desrochers in a June 24 piece :

“I would predict that the effect is going to be that more and more red states are going to become more red, purple states are going to become red and the blue states are going to get a lot bluer,” Hawley said. “And I would look for Republicans as a result of this to extend their strength in the Electoral College. And that’s very good news.”

The senator also told the reporter that as a result of these changes, social and fiscal conservatives would no longer have to work together.

Hawley’s “very good news” envisions an already politically segregated America becoming even more polarized across state lines. Your liberal uncle and your conservative cousin would move to different states, your family geographically herded into places corresponding to each household’s politics.

Former gold medal swimmer Crissy Perham told Slate’s “Hang Up and Listen” podcast this week that many elite young female athletes will likely select universities for their athletic careers based on status of abortion rights in the state where they might study and compete.

“This is absolutely going to be considered for some people in their future choices,” Perham said. “Why would you want to go to a state that doesn’t let you have body autonomy, especially being an athlete? Is it a deal breaker? For some people it’s going to be a deal breaker. For some people, maybe they will be, like, ‘Great, that’s absolutely where I want to go.’ And that’s great for them too.”

In Kansas, of course, the fork in the road — whether it would become a refuge for those supporting abortion rights or an additional state in the region limiting reproductive rights — is nearly here. With an Aug. 2 vote on whether to remove the right to an abortion from the Kansas Constitution, Kansas will have an even starker identity as a place to live — or not to live — corresponding on your red vs. blue allegiance.

Americans already experienced a similar political migration, and recently.

“I would predict that the effect is going to be that more and more red states are going to become more red, purple states are going to become red and the blue states are going to get a lot bluer. And I would look for Republicans as a result of this to extend their strength in the Electoral College. And that’s very good news.

– U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley

The Big Sort ,” Bill Bishop’s 2009 book , described how Americans had been clustering in more comfortable and homogeneous communities over the previous 30 years. Millions of families, by moving to neighborhoods that matched their politics, created ZIP codes of increasing sameness.

“ ‘The Big Sort,’ then, is not simply about political partisanship, about how Americans vote every couple of years,” Bishop wrote. “It is a division in what they value, in how they worship, and in what they expect out of life.”

The motivations might seem picayune. Perhaps an off-handed comment about nationalized health care during a block party, hot dogs in hand, nudged a conservative homeowner to a more Republican suburb. Maybe the stance of a school board member made a liberal parent move to a more Democratic-voting subdivision. Bishop’s research describes how most moving trucks deliver us closer to a calmer bath of lukewarm political uniformity.

“When people move, they also make choices about who their neighbors will be and who will share their new lives,” Bishop wrote. “Those are now political decisions, and they are having a profound effect on the nation’s public life.”

If Hawley’s prediction comes true, we will be living with even more of those effects. If we read “The Handmaid’s Tale” as cautionary fiction, then how should we consider “The Big Sort,” when we are on the brink of another bigger sort?

Revisiting what Bishop found early this century reveals what a replay of the “Big Sort” would look like: “balkanized communities,” “growing intolerance,” and “bitter choices between ways of life.”

Bishop writes that during “The Big Sort” that “Democrats and Republicans in Congress became more ideological, less moderate, and more partisan.” Indeed, Hawley was a product of this environment: a divisive Republican first elected to the Senate in 2018. His website announces that “Joe Biden and his liberal mob are coming after me.”

Like any study in polarization, “The Big Sort” uses a sobering benchmark for how divided we are: the American Civil War.

Bishop writes, “The country was polarized during the Civil War, but compared to those times, our own (2004) circumstances didn’t appear dire.” Nearly two decades later, we seem awfully diligent about edging closer to that threshold each day. Regardless, “The Big Sort,” despite its name, describes a micro-sort compared with what we would experience if Americans follow through on politically segregating by state. Bishop saw us separating ourselves in smaller units, such as precincts and neighborhoods. A post-Roe America could find us divided into more strictly bordered and even adversarial units: states.

For this reason, we might be staggering on the brink of “The Big Big Sort,” a migration to states that sanction our personal politics, specifically on reproductive rights. While particular politicians might welcome that world, the rest of us should brace ourselves.

This commentary was originally published by the Kansas Reflector , a States Newsroom affiliate.

The post Post-Roe, herding ourselves over politics will do nothing but further hurt us appeared first on Missouri Independent .

Comments / 21

Larry
4d ago

With that being said pro choice isn't all about pro abortion it's about pro choice and it's totally fine if one doesn't believe in abortion don't get one but you gave no decision in another's life that her decision and one she has to live with. I personally don't believe in abortion and wouldn't suggest it to anyone one but I'm also not going to interfere in someone's else's life . I know choosing to get an abortion is not an easy choice by no means and that it's taking a life but these women should have the freedom to make their medical choices. Maybe set term limits on this abortion or something in that matters I don't know but I do know it's not your choice but theirs alone

Reply(4)
12
Jean Griffith
3d ago

What Hawley wants is a theocracy. Make no mistake about it. Hawley longs for an American Taliban with him and his minions calling the shots, imposing their morality over the rest of American society. And it should be obvious even to a blind man what has led to this kind of thinking : RELIGION !!! 99.9 percent of the world's problems are caused by religious zealots.

Reply(2)
8
Gary Eubanks
3d ago

I predict hawley will be unemployed when he comes up for election, I also predict a massive blue wave covering Missouri, I think people of Missouri are tired of the republican regime trying to dictate what people can and cannot do in their personal life. republicans like to throw out something about Christian faith, thinking more gullible people will be fooled by their lies. Christians will not try to demand others to follow their beliefs, Christians don’t lie and deceive others. So let’s just don’t go there. God will not be mocked

Reply
8
Related
Missouri Independent

New Missouri law makes sleeping on state land a crime for people experiencing homelessness

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed sweeping legislation Wednesday making it a Class C misdemeanor for people experiencing homelessness to sleep on state-owned land. The law prevents some federal and state funds from being used to construct affordable housing, instead redirecting that money towards constructing temporary camps that provide substance abuse and mental health treatment.  It […] The post New Missouri law makes sleeping on state land a crime for people experiencing homelessness appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Bipartisan U.S. Senate deal on gun control met with praise from Biden, Democrats

WASHINGTON — The White House and Democratic leaders expressed support Monday for a framework on gun control legislation that 10 Senate Democrats and 10 Senate Republicans, including U.S. Roy Blunt of Missouri, agreed to over the weekend.  The second-deadliest school shooting in a decade in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children and two teachers were murdered […] The post Bipartisan U.S. Senate deal on gun control met with praise from Biden, Democrats appeared first on Missouri Independent.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Government
americanmilitarynews.com

Nearly half of Democrat men under 50 approve of assassinating politicians

A new poll last week found that voters who identified as Democrats were more likely than voters who identified as Republicans to support political violence, including assassinating politicians they deem to be a threat. The poll, conducted by the left-wing Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) and published June 1, found...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Liz Cheney tells her GOP primary opponent Harriet Hageman she can't say the election wasn't stolen because she is 'completely beholden to Donald Trump' - and is then accused of focusing too much on January 6 in heated Wyoming debate

Rep. Liz Cheney shamed her Republican rivals for peddling former President Donald Trump's false 2020 election fraud claims, including the Wyoming House candidate Trump chose to take her place, Harriet Hageman. 'I think that she can't say that it wasn't stolen because she's completely beholden to Donald Trump,' Cheney said...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Hawley
Person
Margaret Atwood
Person
Joe Biden
Business Insider

14 House Republicans, including Uvalde's congressman, voted to back the most significant new gun restrictions since the 1990s

The House passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, sending it to President Joe Biden's desk. 14 Republicans joined every Democrat in supporting new gun restrictions in the wake of several mass shootings. Most Republicans voted against the measure, citing the bill's "red flag" provisions. The House of Representatives passed the...
UVALDE, TX
CNET

Stimulus Checks: Find Out if Your State Is Issuing a Tax Rebate

With inflation showing no sign of slowing down and with growing concern about a possible recession, more than a dozen states are helping residents with tax refunds. Up to 23 million Californians, for example, can expect a one-time inflation relief check starting in October. The "middle-class tax refund," as Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom called it, will put up to $1,050 in the hands of eligible families.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deliver Us#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Roe V Wade#Partisan Politics#Politics Federal#Post Roe#The Supreme Court#Democrats#Gop#Angerer Getty Images#The Kansas City Star#Republicans#The Electoral College
Daily Mail

The 18 states which IMMEDIATELY outlawed abortion, including Democrat-led Michigan and Wisconsin, as soon as Roe v. Wade was overturned thanks to 'trigger laws' set up in anticipation

Abortion was automatically outlawed in 18 US states as soon as Roe v. Wade was overturned, thanks to specially-devised 'trigger laws' and historic bans that were automatically reenacted after Friday's ruling. Thirteen states prepared trigger laws which would automatically outlaw terminations in the event of a ruling to overturn Roe...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Washington Examiner

Trump may have issued pardons for Jan. 6 — experts break it down

Although the Jan. 6 committee has not yet handed down a recommendation on whether the Department of Justice should file criminal charges against former President Donald Trump in relation to the Capitol riots, it is possible that he and those who were within his inner circle at the time could be indicted.
POTUS
SFGate

Supreme Court Rules 6-3 That the Planet Should Burn

The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the Environmental Protection Agency cannot regulate how much climate pollution power plants emit under the Clean Air Act. The court ruled 6-3, along idealogical lines, with Chief Justice John Roberts writing the majority opinion. “Capping carbon dioxide emissions at a level that will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Missouri Independent

Missouri Independent

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Missouri Independent is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering state government, politics and policy. It is staffed by veteran Missouri reporters and is dedicated to its mission of relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Jefferson City are made and their impact on individuals across the Show-Me State. Our journalists adhere to the ethics guidelines of the Society of Professional Journalists and the National Press Photographers Association, as well as the practices embraced by organizations like the Associated Press, ProPublica and The Center for Investigative Reporting. The Independent is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence, and all editorial decisions are made by our journalists. Donors have no influence over content.

 https://missouriindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy