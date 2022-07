Dead ducks are the through line of an Eleven Madison Park episode of 7 Days Out, a show chronicling the week leading up to a major event. In this case, the major event in question is the 2017 renovation and reopening of the massively famous New York fine dining restaurant. The carcasses arrive whole and are hung up to dry. Their heads hang lifeless over the tops of a Cambro storage container. Chef Daniel Humm repeats many times that the duck must be perfect, that the duck must be served hot. Prior to the renovation the restaurant had topped the San Pellegrino World’s 50 Best Restaurants list; it had been awarded three Michelin stars. That only happens for the kind of places that take extreme care with ingredients like, say, duck.

