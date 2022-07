One of the central justifications for the Left's proposed court-packing scheme is to claim that the reversal of Roe v. Wade is so radically out of step with the American public that it is an undemocratic, minoritarian power grab. Not only is the argument based on the unconstitutional notion that justices should weigh the vagaries of public opinion before ruling but it also relies on the irreconcilable claim that empowering the public to vote on an issue unmentioned in the Constitution is an attack on "democracy."

U.S. POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO