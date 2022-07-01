ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Ascension St. Vincent’s Closed Several Care Centers

By Amy Adams
hot96.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAscension Medical group closed 11 Indiana St. Vincent care centers at the...

hot96.com

Comments / 1

Inside Indiana Business

Mayo Clinic’s connection to Indiana

A new prescription for health care in central Indiana. Details on how patients will soon have access to medical experts at the world-renowned Mayo Clinic. In the Business of Health, Hancock Health President and CEO Steve Long and Hendricks Regional Health President and CEO Kevin Speer have more on what this means for Hoosier doctors and patients.
WTHI

Indiana needs foster parents - here's how you learn how to help

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Nearly 13,500 children need foster parents in Indiana. The Villages of Indiana will host free, virtual foster parent information sessions via Zoom. Anyone considering becoming a foster parent is encouraged to join. The sessions are:. July 12 from 6:00 P.M. to 7:30 P.M. August 9...
cbs4indy.com

Child dies in Mount Vernon fireworks incident

A child died following an incident following fireworks in southwestern Indiana. Former FBI Agent: Tracking next mass shooter is a …. Hamilton County ushers in Fourth of July celebrations. IMPD: 2 children, 1 man injured after someone opened …. Government lists when consumers get flight refunds. Dry conditions ‘perfect recipe’...
wfyi.org

Confused by the special education system? This Indiana group wants to help

When Milton Keys was a student in the 1990s and early 2000s, his parents relentlessly fought for the special education services he needed. “Teachers would try to take short cuts, or mistreat me, or make us feel bad for asking for the services we need,” said Keys, who has cerebral palsy. But his parents, “wouldn’t take no for an answer.”
FOX59

West Lafayette is home to one of best burger spots in US

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — One of the leading authorities on burgers has released a list of the 50 best burgers in the country, and one selection is making the Hoosier State proud. Thrillist is known for reviewing and tracking the best restaurants in everything from pizza to barbecue to...
Inside Indiana Business

As Indiana considers second tax refund, some wonder: where’s the first?

With Indiana lawmakers poised to authorize a second, $225 tax refund to taxpayers in a special session this month, some Hoosiers are still waiting for the $125 refunds promised late last year. As of June 22, Indiana had issued about $245.6 million in refunds, according to the Department of Revenue....
WTHR

11-year-old boy dies in fireworks accident in southern Indiana

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. — A child died in a fireworks-related incident Sunday night in southern Indiana. Indiana State Police said it happened shortly before 9:45 p.m. at 932 N. Canal St. in Mount Vernon. Posey County dispatch received a 911 call about the boy being seriously injured in a...
CBS Chicago

New Indiana law aims to address state's nursing shortage

HAMMOND, INDIANA (CBS) - A new law kicked in Indiana aims at increasing the number of nurses in the state to address what health care workers call a critical shortage.The goal is to help nursing programs accept more students and eventually increase the workforce. CBS 2's Tim McNicholas went to Franciscan Health in Hammond to see how it will work.Ina Hodges of Franciscan Health said thanks to the new law , said she hopes the new law will encourage more students to enroll in the state's nursing schools."We're pretty excited about it because it's gonna open the pipeline for us,"...
TheDailyBeast

Police Find 31 Bodies Decomposing Inside Indiana Funeral Home

An Indiana funeral home was allegedly found to be hoarding 31 decomposing bodies and the cremated ashes of 16 others late Friday night, police told WHAS 11. The bodies were transported in a refrigerated truck to the Clark County Coroner's Office for identification. A source told WDRB that the funeral home, which was behind on processing the bodies, is owned and operated by one person. When the air conditioning when out, the source said, people likely began to take note of the smell. The police investigation into conditions at the funeral home is ongoing.
cbs4indy.com

Strong storms possible in central Indiana, hot too

INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning! We have a lot to talk about this morning. Heat, storms, more storms, there’s a lot going on weather-wise this week. As you head out the door, it is hot and humid to start. That continues into this afternoon. Heat Advisory for all of...
lakeshorepublicradio.org

More traffic restrictions coming to I-65 as concrete and bridge work continues

Additional restrictions start this week as part of the I-65 project. Starting Tuesday, 53rd Avenue will be closed under I-65 through mid-November. Starting Friday, July 8, the ramp from southbound I-65 to 61st Avenue will be closed for about four days. The ramps from southbound I-65 to Ridge Road and from Ridge Road to northbound I-65 remain closed through early September.
MyWabashValley.com

Semi crash on I-70 claims 1 life

PUTNAM COUNTY (WXIN) — At approximately 8:25 Sunday morning, Indiana State Police responded to a report of a semi crash near the area of I-70 westbound near the 36-mile marker. Preliminary investigation by ISP revealed that a semi was traveling westbound, lost control and struck a guard rail. The...
wfft.com

Five area boys selected for all-state teams

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association dropped this year's all-state baseball lineups. Representing in 4A is catcher Sam Gladd out of Columbia City high school. In 2A there were three representatives, Alec Hershberger (Fairfield) and Owen Willard (Eastside). Willard is a repeat all-state performer.
Inhabitat.com

600-acres of land will turn into a climate-adaptive park

Origin Park is a massive climate-adaptive park that provides an expansive outdoor landscape to serve visitors from near and far. Simultaneously, it hopes to highlight the historical aspects of the region. Located in Indiana, just across the river from Louisville, Origin Park was slated for completion in 2021 but hit...
