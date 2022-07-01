ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Frederick, MD

CalvertHealth Names Employee of the Year, Leadership Award Recipients and Honors Years of Service

By CalvertHealth
 4 days ago
Prince Frederick, MD – After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, CalvertHealth was able to hold this year’s 45 th Annual Awards Banquet in person on June 11 at the Rod ‘N’ Reel Resort.

President and CEO Dean Teague, who recently announced his intent to retire in 2023, was emotional when he shared, “I can’t even begin to express how proud I am of our workforce and all we have accomplished over the last several years. I am a people person, and what I will miss the most about CalvertHealth is you. Your determination, your grit and the way you care for our patients each and every day.”

Liz Chandlee, who joined CalvertHealth in 2011, was named Employee of the Year at the 45th Annual Employee Award Banquet. The Employee of the Year receives an honorary parking spot for one year. Credit: CalvertHealth
Chief Nursing Officer and VP Clinical Affairs Diane Couchman (right) presents the Excellence in Leadership Award to Amy Laur. Laur has been with CalvertHealth for more than 25 years and was recently promoted to the Director of Telemetry/Observation Units. Credit: CalvertHealth
Tomorra Rawlings (center) is pictured with CalvertHealth Board of Directors Chair Rev. David Showers and President & CEO Dean Teague upon receiving her recognition for 50 years of service. Rawlings was only 15 years old when she started for working for CalvertHealth. Credit: CalvertHealth

Liz Chandlee was named Employee of the Year. Chandlee has been with CalvertHealth since 2011. As a patient advocate, Chandlee and her team of volunteers touch the lives of every patient and visitor that walk through our doors. She works hard to do whatever needs to be done to ensure patients have the best possible experience, and she is respected by everyone that works with her because of her ‘get it done attitude. Chandlee makes our patients feel safe, she cares about them and she will do everything in her power to make sure they receive the best care possible while they are with us.

In addition to Chandlee, the other nominees for Employee of the Year were Kathryn Bendle, Aimee Haynes, Kiley King, Barbara LaPorte, Nancy Lord, Mary Shields, Caryn Wells, Sara Western, Karen Williams, Terri Queen-Berryman, and Donna Sisson. The 2021 Employee of the Year was selected by the 2020 Employee of the Year nominees.

Amy Laur, director of Level 2 and the Observation Unit received the medical center’s Excellence in Leadership Award, which is presented to a department head who exemplifies outstanding leadership skills and inspires others. Laur promotes a respectful and supportive work environment by leading by example. An excerpt from Laur’s nomination form read: “The excellence in leadership award was made for managers like Amy Laur. Amy has so much pride and passion for the observation unit and Level 2. You will find Amy on the floor anytime the staff is struggling to perform ANY task that is needed to provide patient care. I do not know of anyone who has had the pleasure of working alongside Amy, who does not idolize her. On multiple occasions, from multiple people, I have heard the comment ‘I want to be like Amy when I grow up.’ She is truly the epitome of what a leader should exude.”

Laur, who joined CalvertHealth more than 25 years ago, was nominated alongside nine other organizational leaders: Jill Alexander, Stephanie Cleaveland, Gail Conigliaro, Mandi Falin, Amy Lutz, Richard Pellegrino, Kay Sprayberry, Nancy Trawick, and Jolene Wagner.

The Excellence in Caring Awards were presented to Dane Rose and Linda Tierney for their contributions to the mission of the CalvertHealth Foundation.

Among the evening’s most notable moments was the celebration of Tomorra Rawlings’s 50 years of service to CalvertHealth. Rawlings, who was escorted to the stage by Teague to accept her service plaque, began working at CalvertHealth when she was just 15 years old.

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

