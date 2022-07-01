ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Crabs Fall in Series Finale

By Southern Maryland Blue Crabs
 4 days ago
(Waldorf, MD, 6/30/2022) The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs had won three straight games coming into tonight’s contest with the York Revolution. The Blue Crabs struggled tonight though, surrendering nine runs in the first two innings and falling 13-0.

Credit: Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

Southern Maryland’s starter, Denson Hull, (L, 2-5) struggled in tonight’s start.  Hull retired the first two batters before the Revs rallied. Connor Lien hit a solo home run, and JC Encarnacion drove in a run with a double, to give York a 2-0 lead.

In the second, the Revs kept hitting.  Hull surrendered seven runs in the inning, though he was charged with only one earned run.

Alex Merithew relieved Denson Hull with one out in the second inning.  Merithew dominated across four and two-thirds innings.  He struck out six batters, allowing five hits, no walks, and no runs.  Merithew has not conceded up a walk this season but walked at the plate in today’s ballgame since the Blue Crabs lost the designated hitter.

Meanwhile, the bats struggled to produce against Eduardo Rivera (W, 5-1).  Southern Maryland posted only five hits and no runs in the loss.

The Revs tacked on four runs later in the ballgame en route to a 13-0 victory.  The Blue Crabs fall to 45-17 with the loss and have only four games remaining in the first half.  The Blue Crabs will take on the Rockers in High Point for the weekend series.

