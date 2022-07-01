ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland program established to grow IT professional field

By The Center Square
 4 days ago
(The Center Square) – On-the-job opportunities for prospective employees apprenticing to become information technology professionals have grown in Maryland.

The Information Technology Innovative Workforce Solution program is a product of the state’s Department of Information Technology, which is a partner with Catalyte and Digital Network group in the project. Individuals who possess the natural potential and ability to become IT professionals, a release from Gov. Larry Hogan’s office says, will be identified for the program regardless of background, education, or prior experience.

The process includes an onboarding training program. Once a graduate, there is no cost to participants.

The cost to taxpayers was not included in the release.

Hogan has eliminated the four-year college degree requirement from thousands of state jobs, the release says. The program aligns with other workforce development initiatives by the Republican governor, who is term-limited and wrapping up his eighth year in office.

Michael Leahy, secretary of the state IT department, said, “We are excited to work with two great companies who share our passion for expanding the IT workforce to historically underutilized populations.”

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

