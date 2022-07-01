Maryland program established to grow IT professional field

(The Center Square) – On-the-job opportunities for prospective employees apprenticing to become information technology professionals have grown in Maryland.

The Information Technology Innovative Workforce Solution program is a product of the state’s Department of Information Technology, which is a partner with Catalyte and Digital Network group in the project. Individuals who possess the natural potential and ability to become IT professionals, a release from Gov. Larry Hogan’s office says, will be identified for the program regardless of background, education, or prior experience.

The process includes an onboarding training program. Once a graduate, there is no cost to participants.

The cost to taxpayers was not included in the release.

Hogan has eliminated the four-year college degree requirement from thousands of state jobs, the release says. The program aligns with other workforce development initiatives by the Republican governor, who is term-limited and wrapping up his eighth year in office.

Michael Leahy, secretary of the state IT department, said, “We are excited to work with two great companies who share our passion for expanding the IT workforce to historically underutilized populations.”