ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

These Breeds Make the Best Watchdogs

By Sarah Burns
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0na0mo_0gS20Ivd00 Guard dogs should be strong and fierce enough to be able to deter intruders or other potential sources of trouble. Watchdogs, on the other hand, have one job: to raise the alert when they detect something unusual, such as an intruder. For that reason, the size of the dog doesn’t matter; alertness and the ability to bark loudly are the important factors.

To compile a list of the best watchdog breeds, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the report “ Dogs and home insurance: what you need to know ” from the U.K.-based insurance, utilities, finance, and automotive comparison site Confused.com, which ranked breeds based on a survey of over 200 dog obedience judges. Information on a breed’s personality attributes, typical size, and life expectancy came from the American Kennel Club .

According to the report, the top three watchdogs are the Rottweiler, the German Shepherd, and the Scottish Terrier. Our list clearly demonstrates that size is not crucial when it comes to being a good watchdog, as these breeds might be characterized as large, medium, and small, respectively.

Click here to see the best watchdog breeds

The Rottweiler, which typically weighs between 80 and 135 pounds, does double duty in that it is also among the top three guard dogs. The German Shepherd, which weighs between 50 and 90 pounds, is also good at both tasks. ( For whatever purposes, these are America’s most popular dogs this year .)

Then there’s the Scottish Terrier, which typically weighs only a third as much as the German Shepherd. Its qualifications for the job of watchdog include confidence, persistence, and aloofness towards strangers. At No. 8 is the Chihuahua, which deserves special mention because of its size. It weighs no more than six pounds! However, according to the American Kennel Club, the Chihuahua has a huge personality and a terrier-like demeanor. ( Here are the most popular tiny dog breeds in America .)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37xV9S_0gS20Ivd00

10. Poodle
> Attributes: Active, proud, very smart
> Typical size: over 15 inches, 40-70 pounds
> Life expectancy: 10-18 years

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fW76b_0gS20Ivd00

9. Airedale Terrier
> Attributes: Clever, friendly, courageous
> Typical size: 23 inches, 50-70 pounds
> Life expectancy: 11-14 years

ALSO READ:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DUKWr_0gS20Ivd00

8. Chihuahua
> Attributes: Charming, graceful, sassy
> Typical size: 5-8 inches, 6 pounds or less
> Life expectancy: 14-16 years

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20sLcc_0gS20Ivd00

7. Cairn Terrier
> Attributes: Alert, cheerful, busy
> Typical size: 9.5-10 inches, 13-14 pounds
> Life expectancy: 13-15 years

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BSH9T_0gS20Ivd00

6. Yorkshire Terrier
> Attributes: Affectionate, sprightly, tomboyish
> Typical size: 7-8 inches, 7 pounds
> Life expectancy: 11-15 years

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xgNMp_0gS20Ivd00

5. Miniature Schnauzer
> Attributes: Friendly, smart, obedient
> Typical size: 12-14 inches, 11-20 pounds
> Life expectancy: 12-15 years

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wJWlB_0gS20Ivd00

4. West Highland White Terrier
> Attributes: Loyal, happy, entertaining
> Typical size: 10-11 inches, 15-20 pounds
> Life expectancy: 13-15 years

ALSO READ:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gchid_0gS20Ivd00

3. Scottish Terrier
> Attributes: Confident, independent, spirited
> Typical size: 10 inches, 18-22 pounds
> Life expectancy: 12 years

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ytWOh_0gS20Ivd00

2. German Shepherd
> Attributes: Confident, courageous, smart
> Typical size: 22-26 inches, 50-90 pounds
> Life expectancy: 7-10 years

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zu4Ft_0gS20Ivd00

1. Rottweiler
> Attributes: Loyal, loving, confident guardian
> Typical size: 22-27 inches, 80-135 pounds
> Life expectancy: 9-10 years

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Former pet industry worker warns against adopting these five ‘worst’ dog breeds

Dogs truly are a man’s best friend, so it makes sense that pet owners would get defensive if they were told their furry friend is one of the worst dog breeds to own.A woman on TikTok has sparked a debate after listing the five dog breeds she would never own after working in the pet industry. The video, which received more than seven million views on the platform, caused many dog owners to defend their specific dog breed in the comments, while others agreed with her controversial opinions.The TikToker, who goes by @chilicheesechelsea online, captioned her video with a...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Dog#Confused Com#The American Kennel Club#The German#Scottish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
Whiskey Riff

Pulse-Pounding Video Shows Feral Pigs Attacking People…And It’s Terrifying

These things will MESS YOU UP. Wild pigs, or feral hogs, reproduce at an insane rate and destroy everything in their path. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, “feral hogs cause more than $1.5 billion in damages (every year) to property, agricultural interests (crops and livestock), native wildlife and ecosystems as well as cultural and historic resources.”
ANIMALS
Apartment Therapy

I Put a Ball of Aluminum Foil in My Dishwasher and What Happened Next Was Incredible

Say what you will about social media (and, trust me, I have just as much to say as anyone), but it’s surprising how many cleaning and organizing tips and tricks I’ve learned from TikTok and Instagram. Whether its a powdered Tide and hot water concoction for cleaning just about everything, or organizing hacks for better storage, these platforms are full of inspiration. Just when you think you’ve learned it all, something new comes up in your feed.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Mashed

Once Popular Frozen Foods That No One Eats Anymore

Frozen food would be something of futuristic imagination without Clarence Birdseye, the father of the method and founder of Birds Eye frozen foods. Birdseye took ancient preservation techniques dating back to 1000 B.C. in China and modernized them in order to package, transport, and sell frozen foods while maintaining their freshness (via Eater). That was in 1930, and since then, frozen foods have diversified from Swanson's inception of the TV dinner to the growing cultural phenomenon behind Trader Joe's expansive range of frozen meals, meatballs, mac and cheese, and other finger foods.
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

Several Pasta Sauces Recalled

Several pasta sauces made by Mars Food UK have been recalled after they were found to pose a health risk to some consumers. The recall, issued on June 16, is due to the presence of an undeclared allergen, as the products contain soy. This means the pasta sauces pose a potentially severe health hazard to consumers with a soy allergy.
FOOD SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

121K+
Followers
84K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy