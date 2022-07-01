ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie Batters Richmond For Third-Consecutive Night

By Southern Maryland Chronicle News Desk
 4 days ago
The only thing hotter than the weather on Thursday was the Bowie Baysox, as they continued their onslaught of the Richmond Flying Squirrels, winning 15-5 on Thursday night. It was Bowie’s third-consecutive win, and they’re second by at least ten runs.

The new kids on the block proved themselves again, starting in just the first inning when Connor Norby and Colton Cowser shared a pair of doubles. Cesar Prieto lined an RBI single to left field, and Coby Mayo smacked his first home run in orange to make it 4-0.

Credit: Bowie Baysox

The first inning was more than enough for Drew Rom to maintain, as the left-hander allowed only three runs in six innings, while all three runs were solo home runs which set a new career-high, he still struck out seven batters and did not allow a walk.

Ryan Murphy (L 0-1) allowed nine runs overall, walking five Bowie batters in his Double-A debut. In the bottom of the fourth, singles from Prieto and Hudson Haskin drove in two batters and J.D. Mundy’s fourth home run in three days, a three-run blast, made it 9-1, finally chasing Murphy from the game.

On the first pitch of the bottom of the sixth, Haskin drilled one out to left field for his ninth home run. Of the nine, Haskin has hit five of his home runs while leading off an inning for Bowie. It prefaced the second five-run inning of the night for the Baysox, as Zach Watson knocked reliever John Russel out of the game with an RBI double, Connor Norby collected an RBI when reaching on a throwing error, and Prieto capped a four-hit day with an RBI single off of Ryan Walker

Jake Prizina opened up the top of the seventh, striking out and walking one batter over a scoreless frame, and Griffin McLarty spun a perfect eighth inning to follow.

Following a scoreless seventh inning by Taylor Rashi, Haskin reached his own four-hit day in the eighth inning, when he lined a two-out double to left field off of Chris Wright to drive in Bowie’s 15th run.

Richmond got their first non-home run hits in the last inning on a two-RBI single by Matheny before Jensen Elliot could close out the night for the Baysox.

With the win, Bowie bumps to 3-0 in the second half of the season and 30-42 overall. Bowie and Richmond will meet again on Friday for the fourth game in their series, with the first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.

