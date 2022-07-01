ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nadine Dorries mistakes rugby league for union in awkward speech at World Cup event

By Oliver Browning
Nadine Dorries confused the rugby league for rugby union during her speech at a Rugby League World Cup event in St Helens on Thursday (30 June).

The culture secretary said her “long-standing” memory of rugby league was Jonny Wilkinson ’s 2003 winning drop-goal for England against Australia .

That famous moment, of course, happened in rugby union’s World Cup final.

“I’ve always quite liked the idea of rugby league,” Ms Dorries said in her speech.

“My long-standing memory is that 2003 drop-goal. We were drinking Bloody Marys at the time. Wow, what a moment that was.”

