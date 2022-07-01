Nadine Dorries mistakes rugby league for union in awkward speech at World Cup event

Nadine Dorries confused the rugby league for rugby union during her speech at a Rugby League World Cup event in St Helens on Thursday (30 June).

The culture secretary said her “long-standing” memory of rugby league was Jonny Wilkinson ’s 2003 winning drop-goal for England against Australia .

That famous moment, of course, happened in rugby union’s World Cup final.

“I’ve always quite liked the idea of rugby league,” Ms Dorries said in her speech.

“My long-standing memory is that 2003 drop-goal. We were drinking Bloody Marys at the time. Wow, what a moment that was.”

