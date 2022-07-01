ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Satellite images show destruction of Ukraine’s Snake Island after Russian troops flee

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vg3LW_0gS1zV5h00

New satellite imagery from Thursday morning (30 June) shows the destruction left behind on Snake Island after Russian troops fled the Black Sea outpost.

Smoke can be seen from burning vehicles and structures at several locations across the northern section of the island, while a colour infrared view shows the areas that have recently burned.

Ukraine is celebrating a significant victory after Vladimir Putin ’s troops withdrew following what the nation’s armed forces have described as a series of devastating attacks on the island and any Russian ship going near it.

The Independent

The Independent

