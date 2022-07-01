ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pizza TBD to launch in DC area

Pizza Marketplace
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Catalogue house of consumer brands, led by Founder and CEO Steve Salis, will open Pizza TBD within Ensemble Digital Kitchen, a digital dining hub serving menu favorites from several Catalogue restaurant brands in one convenient place. The meals are then delivered, according to a press release. Pizza TBD...

mocoshow.com

Giant Food Expected to Open Later This Summer at Former ShopRite Location in the Orchard Center on Cherry Hill Rd

Back in October we let you know that Giant Food signed on to open at the Orchard Center on Cherry Hill Rd in Calverton. The Landover-based grocery announced it signed a 20-year lease with MCB Real Estate for a 64,626-square-foot building to open a new grocery store location at the former ShopRite space at 12028 Cherry Hill Rd. ShopRite closed back in February of 2020 year and Aldi opened in the shopping center later that year in October. The grocery store is expected to open this summer, as construction has progressed and is now nearly complete.
CALVERTON, MD
thedcpost.com

Best Handmade Shoe and Bag Stores in Washington DC

We all like having a unique piece for special occasions among all the everyday clothing in our wardrobe. That piece, most of the time, is none other than a pair of handmade shoes or a bag. Check out our list of the best handmade shoe and bag stores in Washington DC.
WASHINGTON, DC
hyattsvillewire.com

Four Eateries on Route 1 Make List of Best Tacos in D.C.

Four eateries on the Route 1 corridor made a new list of the best tacos in the greater D.C. area. A recent Washington Post story included tacos made by Taqueria La Placita in Edmonston, La Michoacana in Brentwood and Taqueria Habanero and Tacos a la Madre in College Park. Cueritos...
BRENTWOOD, MD
Katie Cherrix

Where to Eat Italian Food in D.C.

There's so much to love about Italian food, and you'll find plenty of places to get your fill of this satisfying cuisine in our nation's capital. If you're on the hunt for Italian food after a trip to the Smithsonian or the annual Cherry Blossom Festival, here are a few of the best Italian restaurants in Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC
northernvirginiamag.com

From a Classic Reuben to Shrimp Salad, These Delis Are Serving the Best Sandwiches in NoVA

Put down the lunchbox and turn to the experts for a sandwich that won’t disappoint. Lunch can feel like the most dull and tedious meal of the day, especially when you’re eating leftovers or the same homemade peanut butter and jelly day after day. If breakfast is the most important meal, and dinner is a communal family affair, what does that make lunch? Usually, the meal we rush through, skip, or scarf down a bland and forgettable dish. However, with these local sandwich shops, you can make your lunch break feel more like a pick up instead of a let down.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
wmar2news

Maryland Pizza Parlor Makes Top 50 "Best Pizza In The US"

DARNESTOWN, Md — Everyone says New York is the pizza capital of the nation, and they’re not wrong. That is according to Italian pizza experts from the 50 Top Pizza website in Paestum Italy. The results are in and New York took the lead with 10 different rankings including the number one spot thanks to Una Pizza Napoletana. But they weren’t the only ones on that list. A Montgomery County pizzeria also made the list.
DARNESTOWN, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Video of the Week: How to Pick Crabs

As families gather for Fourth of July weekend, a staple on many Maryland tables will of course be steamed crabs. Increased demand over the holiday weekend – combined with decreased supply from the crab population decline that has led Maryland to limit crabbing this summer – means consumers can expect higher prices for their favorite crustacean.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Capital Beltway reopens in Silver Spring after protesters shut it down

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Protesters briefly shut down a portion of the Capital Beltway in the Silver Spring area. According to the Maryland State Highway Administration and the Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, the protesters blocked all lanes of the Inner Loop around 1 p.m. Monday near Exit 30 for Colesville Road/U.S. Route 29.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Bay Net

Southern Maryland Fireworks 2022

SOUTHERN MARYLAND – The following list of firework locations across Southern Maryland was compiled for you by TheBayNet.com:. July 3: Chesapeake Beach, MD (Rain Date July 9th) | https://www.chesapeakebeachmd.gov/town-events/pages/independence-day-celebration. July 4: Solomons, MD (Rain Date July 5) | https://solomonsmaryland.com/events/signature-events/solomons-business-association-4th-of-july-2015/. St. Mary’s County. July 3: Seabreeze Seabreeze Restaurant &...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

What’s Opening, Closing, and Coming Soon to Montgomery Mall

Below is a list of several businesses that have recently opened and closed at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, as well as others that are coming soon. COMING SOON: New York men’s based fashion store Psycho Bunny, which specializes in polo shirts, will be opening on the bottom level of the mall this fall. From their website: “We could have done what everybody else was doing. But we didn’t. Instead we set out to make the perfect polo and the most luxurious tee you’d ever wear. And that’s exactly what we’ve done. Our Pima cotton is woven from longer, smoother fibres. This has a number of benefits, most important of which is that it gives the fabric an incredibly soft on-body feel. The longer fibres are more durable, too—less prone to warping and tearing, while retaining their colored dye considerably longer than traditional cotton.”
BETHESDA, MD
mymcmedia.org

Potomac Among Neighborhoods Hit Hard by Overnight Storms

Strong storms swept through Montgomery County Saturday night uprooting trees that damaged homes and power lines. Thousands of power outages were reported in the County and dozens of traffic lights were out in Silver Spring. One neighborhood in Potomac took the brunt of the storms. A tree fell on one...
