Crown Point Fire Rescue Shares Safety Tips Ahead of Fourth of July

In Munster, the sound of a brass bell has a very special meaning in the halls of the Franciscan Health Infusion Center at the Cancer Center on Superior Avenue. Purchased using donations to the Franciscan Health Foundation, it’s rung by patients the day of their final cancer treatments. Director of Outpatient Services Gail Blackburn says patients had been requesting a bell to celebrate the moment. A plaque on the bell reads: “Ring this bell three times well to celebrate this day. This course is run, my treatment done, now I am on my way.” Patient Jacqueline Frabotta became the first patient to ring the bell on her final day of chemotherapy. She and her family expressed thanks to the staff for the care she received. “Thank you very much to the Foundation,” said Blackburn, “and all of our generous donors. The bell is a wonderful addition to our department and the patients will be ringing it loudly to celebrate their accomplishment.” The Franciscan Health Infusion Center is located on the second floor of the Franciscan Health Cancer Center Munster.

MUNSTER, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO