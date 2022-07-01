ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valparaiso, IN

Ribbon Cutting for New Valparaiso Boys and Girls Club

By Region News
xrock1039.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Valparaiso, Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana celebrated a ribbon cutting for the new Valpo Boys and Girls Club Wednesday after raising capital funds for the project for nearly three years. The new facility on Evans Avenue across from Fairgrounds Park opened in early June. A news release...

xrock1039.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Crusader Newspaper

Historic Carolyn Mosby Senior Living Community Renovated

Gorman & Company held a groundbreaking event at their first Gary, Indiana project, renovating the historic Carolyn Mosby Senior Living Community during a press conference well attended by community leaders on June 28, 2022, at the building site, 650 Jackson St. The Carolyn Mosby Senior Community is an existing eight-story,...
GARY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Merrillville projects receive tax abatement approvals

The Merrillville Redevelopment Commission and Town Council have approved tax abatements for six projects in the Lake County town. Our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana report the investments total more than $130 million and are expected to create hundreds of jobs in Merrillville. The majority of the total...
MERRILLVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
Local
Indiana Government
City
Valparaiso, IN
Valparaiso, IN
Government
Valparaiso, IN
Society
abc57.com

Taco Fest comes to La Porte on Friday

LA PORTE, Ind. -- A Taco Fest will be held on Friday in the city of La Porte. A competition will be held between local restaurants and businesses across the city to see who makes the best taco. Taco Fest is a pet-friendly event that is free to the public,...
LA PORTE, IN
WNDU

Buchanna Fest makes debut

BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) - The Lyla Grace Corporation and Cannavista Wellness host their first-ever Buchanna Fest. The event’s purpose is to promote community spirit and raise money for charities designed to improve Buchanan’s public parks. The festival is happening at The Common in downtown Buchanan, with food trucks,...
BUCHANAN, MI
KAAL-TV

UPDATE: 5 confirmed deceased in Highland Park shooting

(ABC News) - UPDATE: ATF has agents on scene and is conducting an urgent trace on the recovered firearm described by local authorities as a rifle, according to Chicago-area law enforcement source. UPDATE: The City of Highland Park confirmed that 5 people are dead and 16 more have been hospitalized...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Club#The Boys#Charity
abc57.com

Food Bank of Northern Indiana distribution sites July 2022

1 p.m. – 3 p.m.ET *While supplies last. WHERE: Maple City Chapel, 2015 Lincolnway East, Goshen, IN 46526. *This distribution will serve 280 households and is sponsored by Lippert Components. Friday, July 15, 2022 – Elkhart County. 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET *While supplies last. WHERE:...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
news8000.com

3 dead, 7 wounded after shooting at block party in Indiana

GARY, Ind. (CBS) – Three people are dead and seven others are wounded in a mass shooting at a block party in Gary, Indiana Tuesday just after midnight. Gary Police said officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Missouri Street around 12:46 a.m. for several people with gunshot wounds.
GARY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
TheDailyBeast

Pathetic Proud Boys Ruin Another Pride Month Event for Kids at Indiana Library

The Proud Boys are continuing their pathetic crusade against entirely voluntary Pride Month events for kids at libraries. This time, seven members of the far-right group, who claim to be protecting children, stormed a storytime hour at the Virginia M. Tutt library in South Bend, Indiana. They left after about 40 minutes, but library staff were so rattled they canceled the event. “This definitely came as a shock,” library system spokesperson Marissa Gebhard told WVPE. “We were not anticipating any problems...The library is a place of belonging, and it’s a place for everyone.” The extremist group have targeted several other storytime events recently, even pulling a gun on kids at a Nevada library. “This appears to be a tactic or strategy that the Proud Boys are using to harass, threaten, and intimidate members of the LGBTQ community,” midwest regional director of the Anti-Defamation League David Goldenberg told ABC 57.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WLFI.com

Local fireworks shows on July Fourth

GREATER LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Here's a list of some of the July Fourth fireworks happening in the viewing area. In Tippecanoe County, you can head down to Riehle Plaza in Lafayette. Fireworks are scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. on Monday. In White County, Indiana Beach will start...
LAFAYETTE, IN
22 WSBT

Impact of Inflation on St. Joseph County Fair

County fairs are a summertime staple in Michiana. While big crowds are expected at the St. Joseph County 4-H Fair, going out to enjoy the annual tradition is costing more. "The food has definitely gotten pretty expensive, we've already spent probably 80 dollars on food since we've been here and of course gas, getting here is definitely more expensive," said Sarah Murphy, fairgoer.
WOOD TV8

Dive team joins river search for missing Niles man

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WOOD) — The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office dive team is searching the Morrison Channel and St. Joseph River for a missing man from Niles. Michael Grant, 68, was visiting family and friends at Pier 33 near slip 41 when he disappeared around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Authorities say Grant left to use the restroom and never returned.
NILES, MI
FOX59

Lost hikers found in Monroe Co. wilderness

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A couple from Valparaiso were found after going missing in the Charles C. Deam Wilderness of the Hoosier National Forest outside of Bloomington. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, a 44-year-old man called 911 at approximately 6 p.m. on Thursday after he and his wife became lost while hiking in […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy