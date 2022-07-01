ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USGS records two more small earthquakes near Elgin

By Heath Ellison
WLOS.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother day, another earthquake. The United State Geological Survey recorded two small quakes Friday morning. A 1.5 magnitude earthquake was reported about three miles outside of Elgin...

wlos.com

WLOS.com

USGS reports 1.6 magnitude earthquake Sunday morning in SC

ELGIN, S.C. (WACH) — A magnitude 1.6 earthquake was reported Sunday morning. This was the second earthquake to happen in the region within a few hours. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / USGS reports 1.9 magnitude earthquake Sunday morning in SC. At 6:30 a.m., a 1.6 magnitude earthquake was reported...
WLOS.com

Man escapes from flooded car while trying to deliver food in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — On a day that families planned for cookouts, BBQs, and fireworks, a major mid-day event occurred and literally rained on their parade. Around 4:45 Monday afternoon, a light rain began to fall over Columbia. Over the next 45 minutes, that light rain turned into a massive downpour that caused major flooding.
