Starting Friday, July 1, the minimum wage in Los Angeles County will go from $15 an hour to $16.04, and in unincorporated parts of the county, the minimum wage increases to $15.96. Anyone who works a minimum wage job in will receive the raise. At La Fogata, in Sherman Oaks, the owner, Vram Alian, said he had to do something before this boost went into effect because his employees were struggling so badly to keep up with the high cost of living. Alian said his employees are the heart and soul of his family owned restaurant, which has been a Valley staple for...

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO