Anne Hathaway Pays Tribute To 'Devil Wears Prada’ With Political Message About Women’s Reproductive Rights

By Sakaynah Hunter
Elle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnne Hathaway marked the 16th anniversary of her movie Devil Wears Prada by sharing a political message about women's reproductive rights, following the overturn of Roe v. Wade. Following the Supreme Court's decision to reverse the ruling that since 1973 has given women in the US a constitutional right...

www.elle.com

