ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Woman can’t get tax refund because IRS says she’s dead

By Nexstar Media Wire, Katie Corrado
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XWPmh_0gS1qOuN00

PISCATAWAY, N.J. ( WPIX ) – New Jersey resident Jeanette Carpenter is very much alive. But according to the Internal Revenue Service, she is dead.

“My Social Security number belongs to a deceased person,” Carpenter said.

When Carpenter filed her 2020 taxes, her accountant received an unusual notice in return. Carpenter’s Social Security number belonged to someone who is dead.

“I asked them if they were getting me confused with my husband who passed away in 2009 and they said no,” Carpenter said.

Carpenter’s accountant refiled twice more and got the same response. “What baffles me is I work for the government,” Carpenter said.

Suspect in murder of pro cyclist arrested in Costa Rica

So Carpenter went to her local IRS office and refiled again in person, on paper. She said she was told everything looked good, and she would have her return in six to 12 weeks. However, she’s still waiting.

In April, Carpenter tried her luck with the Social Security Administration and received an official letter confirming her status as alive. But weeks later, she received a letter from the IRS saying her taxes couldn’t be processed because she was dead.

Carpenter said an IRS employee told her over the phone that her Social Security number was marked in 2010 as belonging to a deceased person and that the system was just catching up. She said it’s never been an issue when she’s the one who has owed money.

“I owed $1,300 in 2018. I put it in my account, woke up two days later and the IRS took the $1,300 that was owed to them,” Carpenter said.

Shortages, fire dangers snuff out July 4 firework displays

Carpenter needs the money from her refund to catch up on medical bills from major surgery that left her out of work for four months in 2020.

Three weeks ago, she refiled her return again in person. She said an employee promised to overnight it to the government. That was the last she heard.

“There’s nothing. I can’t get through to them. I’m on a long hold and then they hang up. I haven’t gotten any of my stimulus checks. I can’t file my 2021 [taxes] until I see what they are going to do with the 2020 [taxes]. But I’m alive, in living color,” Carpenter said.

WPIX reached out to the Social Security Administration about Carpenter’s situation, but did not receive a response. The IRS said that federal employees cannot disclose tax return information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Homeowner tax rebate credit checks on their way to NYS residents

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Residents are encouraged to check their mail since New York State has begun mailing Homeowner Tax Rebate checks to homeowners. The homeowner tax rebate credit is a one-year program that is providing direct property tax relief to about 2.5 million eligible homeowners this year. Those who qualify don’t need to do anything […]
INCOME TAX
WETM 18 News

Chuck Schumer visits Elmira to discuss plan to cut insulin costs

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer visited LECOM in Elmira today to discuss his new bipartisan plan to cap the amount Americans pay out of pocket for insulin. If enacted, the INSULIN act (Improving Needed Safeguards for Users of Lifesaving Insulin Now), will aim to drop the amount that Americans pay for […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Over $300K available to expand Pennsylvania agricultural product sales

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Grant proposals are wanted with over $300,000 is available to help expand Pennsylvania agricultural product sales. Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding today called for proposals for projects designed to expand sales of Pennsylvania agricultural products. The department will award up to $303,000 in matching funds to PA nonprofits to reimburse up to […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Refund#Tax Return
WETM 18 News

Communities encouraged to apply to Restore NY grant program

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York communities will have the opportunity to receive funding to restore and improve their neighborhoods through the Restore New York grant program. The $250 million program will officially open on July 11 with the goal of encouraging community development and neighborhood growth by eliminating and redeveloping older structures. The program is open […]
POLITICS
WETM 18 News

When New York’s new gun legislation takes effect

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Starting on Wednesday, buying a body vest or unlawfully selling one will become a Class A misdemeanor. This is in response to the Buffalo shooting. Just last Friday, new legislation was passed for it to include a wider rage of body armor. “We are updating our definition of body armor to include […]
POLITICS
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania Game Commission urges hunters to support ending “pink envelopes”

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Game Commission is asking hunters to support a bill that would make it easier to obtain an antlerless deer license. The Game Commission says Senate Bill 431 would amend the Pennsylvania Wildlife Code and Pennsylvania deer hunters could simply purchase their antlerless deer licenses over-the-counter or online at www.huntfish.pa.gov. The […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
WETM 18 News

Made in the USA: Rep. Stefanik introduces bill to have American flags made in America

WASHINGTON D.C. (WWTI) — Legislation titled the “Make American Flags in America Act of 2022” has been introduced to Congress. If passed, the bipartisan legislation would require all American flags displayed on federal property, or American flags purchased by federal agencies to be manufactured completely in the United States and be made from U.S. materials. […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
WETM 18 News

This week in New York history: July 3-9

This week in New York history features the abolition of slavery in the state, the state's Fourth Provincial Congress endorsing the Declaration of Independence, and the Saratoga Performing Arts Center opening its doors for the first time. All information has been provided by the New York State Museum History Department.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WETM 18 News

NYSP cracking down on impaired driving July 4th weekend

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York State Police will increase patrols to crack down on drunk and drugged driving and other traffic infractions over the Fourth of July holiday.  According to NYSP, the special enforcement period will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 1, and run through 3 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5. […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WETM 18 News

Climate Change is changing the landscape for national parks

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Climate change is affecting national parks across the country, resulting in less trees and less carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere. According to climate experts at Frontiersin.org, 1 percent of the largest trees hold 50% of the carbon in forests. Ron Rausch, Deputy Commissioner of Environmental Stewardship, New York State Office […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy