“Stranger Things” Season 4 has finally come to an end. After debuting in late May with seven jumbo-sized episodes, the series returned on July 1 to close out with two more huge installments (the season finale runs a whopping 2-hours-and-30-minutes). After waiting nearly three years for new episodes, it was perfect. Once again, “Stranger Things” captured the zeitgeist, rocketing an old Kate Bush song to the top of the charts and giving social media something to talk about (mainly about who they didn’t want to die in the finale). But all good things must come to an end, including “Stranger Things.”

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO