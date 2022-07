Click here to read the full article. Amazon Prime Video has canceled “Night Sky,” its science-fiction series starring Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons. Amazon Studios and Legendary Television co-produced the series’ first season. The decision to not move forward with another installment comes about six weeks after the first season premiered all eight of its episodes on the streamer May 20. “Night Sky” follows Irene (Spacek) and Franklin (Simmons), who once stumbled upon a portal to an alien planet. The couple’s fairly quiet life together is upended when new parties attempt to interrogate them about the mysterious gateway and the world beyond...

TV SERIES ・ 26 MINUTES AGO