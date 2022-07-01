NY legislators rewriting gun laws after Supreme Court ruling
By The Associated Press
4 days ago
The state is overhauling its rules for carrying guns after the court decided that ordinary citizens had a right to arm themselves in public for self-defense, something New York had limited mostly to people working in law enforcement or security.
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Starting on Wednesday, buying a body vest or unlawfully selling one will become a Class A misdemeanor. This is in response to the Buffalo shooting. Just last Friday, new legislation was passed for it to include a wider range of body armor. “We are updating our definition of body armor to […]
PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) — The Yates County Judge has announced his candidacy for the New York State Supreme Court in the upcoming general election this November. Yates County Judge Jason Cook announced on July 5 that he is running as a Republican and Conservative for the State Supreme Court 7th Judicial District. The 7th […]
A federal judge ruled in favor of three drug companies on Monday in a lawsuit accusing them of being responsible for the opioid epidemic in certain communities in West Virginia. Judge David Faber rejected arguments from the city of Huntington, W.Va., and the Cabel County Commission that AmerisourceBergen Drug Co., Cardinal Health Inc. and McKesson […]
The state Legislature passed several measures Friday to revise New York’s gun laws. Now business throughout New York have all summer to decide if they are going to allow customers to bring guns inside.
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) New York will ban people from carrying firearms into many places of business unless the owners put up a sign explicitly saying guns are welcome, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday. The Democrat said she and legislative leaders have agreed on the broad strokes of a gun control...
“Last week, the Supreme Court made us all profoundly less safe by weakening New York’s century old gun licensing laws. We know that more guns leads to more violence, and while we can’t completely undo the damage done, this slate of legislation meets the moment and demonstrates that the New York fight against gun violence in a daunting post-Bruen world is strong. Nothing is more important than combatting gun violence. My office has been engaged in conversations with the Governor and her team, as well as legislative staff over the past several days to help craft this legislation. These much-needed measures are an important step forward to keep guns out of our schools and sensitive places, enhance our firearms licensing requirements and much more.”
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor, has made a campaign staple out of the allegation that Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s policy of readmitting COVID-19 patients from hospitals to nursing homes caused thousands of deaths — a baseless claim for which no investigator or researcher has provided any evidence.
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York lawmakers approved a sweeping overhaul Friday of the state’s handgun licensing rules, seeking to preserve some limits on firearms after the Supreme Court ruled that most people have a right to carry a handgun for personal protection. The measure, signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul after passing both chambers by […]
(WHTM/The Hill) – Jenna Ellis, a legal advisor to Doug Mastriano’s gubernatorial campaign, has been subpoenaed by a Fulton County, Georgia grand jury as part of an investigation surrounding former President Donald Trump. Also subpoenaed was Rudy Giuliani, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), conservative lawyer John Eastman, conservative lawyer Cleta Mitchell, podcast host Jacki Pick Deason, and pro-Trump attorney Kenneth Chesebro. In addition […]
(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race between Dr. Mehmet Oz and Lt. Governor John Fetterman is a toss-up, according to the latest FiveThirtyEight 2022 election forecast model. The model, which simulated the election 40,000 times, showed Fetterman with a 51% chance of winning the race to Oz’s 49%. Oz’s chances of winning have dropped, […]
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is favored to win the Pennsylvania Governor race, according to FiveThirtyEight’s 2022 Forecast Model. As of 1 p.m. on July 5, Shapiro is favored to win Pennsylvania’s election for Governor, defeating State Senator Doug Mastriano in 74% of models. The model found Shapiro would defeat Mastriano with […]
Looking at statistics provided by the state's Division of Criminal Justice Services, this county has the most violent crimes and property crimes. The stats provided by the state are for the county, but I've also included the major city in it. This is not meant to scare, just to make New Yorkers and visitors aware.
NEW YORK -- New York state legalized recreational marijuana last year but has yet to allow licensed dispensaries to sell it beyond medical use.As CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports, that hasn't stopped all kinds of unlicensed vendors from popping up all over the city, and now the state is trying to crack down.If you've walked through Washington Square Park recently, you've likely noticed more people openly smoking pot, and you've also maybe seen vendors, who have set up tables selling everything from gummies to joints and weed candies."I got two joints, $10. Yeah, one for my mom as a souvenir," one...
So, you're trying to have a City Boy summer or a Hot Girl summer, right? But, your babysitter is less than reliable or says 'yesterday's price is not today's.' What is a parent who still wants to live their best life do? Before you go back to the 'latch key kid' days of the 80s, let's take a look at what New York State law says about leaving a child home alone.
NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York communities will have the opportunity to receive funding to restore and improve their neighborhoods through the Restore New York grant program. The $250 million program will officially open on July 11 with the goal of encouraging community development and neighborhood growth by eliminating and redeveloping older structures. The program is open […]
NEW YORK — Mayor Eric Adams stepped up his assertion that former Mayor Rudy Giuliani falsely reported a crime, likening Giuliani’s recent assault allegations to the notorious “Central Park Karen” saga in which a white woman accused a black man of threatening her and was later charged with filing a false police report.
This week in New York history features the abolition of slavery in the state, the state's Fourth Provincial Congress endorsing the Declaration of Independence, and the Saratoga Performing Arts Center opening its doors for the first time. All information has been provided by the New York State Museum History Department.
There is policy that is now in effect that will limit a few options people have when they look to rent an Air BnB. The changes were in place and have now been extended permanetly. According to reports:. Airbnb will continue to bar “disruptive parties and events,” including open-invite gatherings....
