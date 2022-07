SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Star cornerback Garrett Williams has been ranked as the No. 2 cornerback in the nation among draft-eligible prospects (third, fourth and fifth-year college players) by Mike Renner of Pro Football Focus. Trailing just Kelee Ringo of Georgia in Renner’s rankings, he’s one-of-three ACC players...

