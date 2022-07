Tiger Woods says issues with his surgically repaired right leg prevented him from playing in the 2022 U.S. Open. "The plan was to play the U.S. Open, but physically I was not able to do that," Woods told reporters Tuesday. "There's no way physically I could have done that. I had some issues with my leg and it would have put this tournament in jeopardy, and so there's no reason to do that."

GOLF ・ 16 HOURS AGO