The 2022 NHL draft will be held at the Bell Centre in Montreal, with the first round starting at 7 pm ET on Thursday, July 7. Rounds 2-7 begin at 11 am ET on Friday, July 8. This will be the first draft since 2019 with the respective managements and scouts of all 32 teams in an NHL arena with player prospects and fans in attendance. It should bring back a level of excitement and anticipation among NHL fans that was missing from the last two drafts, which were held remotely due to COVID-19.

