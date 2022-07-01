Alabama Original: Fortner Farm

Pro-choice advocates rallied on Independence Day, making their voices heard across Alabama. In Huntsville, hundreds gathered outside the Madison County Courthouse. "This is supposed to be Independence Day, but we are not independent. If we were independent, we would be able to make our own choices," said pro-choice advocate Rachel Bailey. "Instead, the government is making choices for us, and we cannot allow them to keep making choices for us. We have to stand up and make choices for ourselves."

