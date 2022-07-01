ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama Original: Fortner Farm

By Luke Hajdasz
WAAY-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDinnertime can take awhile when you've got 38 mouths to feed. "They're all hungry and they know when it's feeding time," Fortner Farm Owner Stephanie Fortner said. "This is Bruno, my miniature donkey," Stephanie said. To little girls with big expectations...like pig Paula Dean. "Paula Dean loves belly scratches,"...

www.waaytv.com

AL.com

20 sweet things to know about ‘Sweet Home Alabama’

“Sweet Home Alabama” turns 20 this year. And no, we don’t mean the Lynyrd Skynyrd classic, although it does play pivotal role in the Reese Witherspoon rom-com that opened in the fall of 2002. The Oscar-winner and New Orleans native stars as Melanie Carmichael, a young woman who...
wtvy.com

Who is top dog in the Wiregrass?

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - You can’t have the 4th of July without a hotdog. In fact, one of the biggest events of the day will be the annual hotdog eating contest in New York. The 2021 Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest Champs Michelle Lesco and Joey Chestnut look to continue their reign in 2022 when they take the big stage Monday.
Troy Messenger

Alabama Sales Tax Holiday begins this month

Alabama’s 17th Annual Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday begins Friday, July 15, at 12:01 a.m. and goes through midnight on July 17. The annual sales tax holiday gives Alabama residents the opportunity to purchase certain school supplies, computers, books and clothing free of the state’s 4 percent sales tax. Exempted items from the sales tax includes clothing priced at $100 or less per item, school supplies valued at $50 or less per item and books that cost $30 or less per book. Computers, tablets and printers with a selling price of $750 or less are also exempt from sales tax during the sales tax holiday. For a complete list of what is and isn’t exempt of sales tax, visit https://tinyurl.com/4b2x6265.
wtvy.com

Lindsay Fincher crowned Miss Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVY) - Lindsay Fincher, of Wedowee, has been crowned Miss Alabama 2022. She also took home a $15,000 cash scholarship that comes with the title. Fincher, a graduate of the University of Alabama with degrees in political science and dance, will represent the state at the Miss America competition in December. Fincher served as The Miss University of Alabama before winning the current Miss Alabama competition.
AL.com

Former Tide coach sober, Hurricane Bonnie, and $1 million average home price?: Down in Alabama

Leada Gore is filling in for Ike Morgan for today’s Down in Alabama. Predictions show Huntsville average home could top $1 million by 2030: Realistic?. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or subscribe by looking for “Down in Alabama” on the device of your choosing. Get this and other AL.com newsletters here.
Wetumpka Herald

Counties with the most veterans in Alabama

Compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in Alabama using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
AL.com

Pennsylvania man accused of using $400,000 COVID funds to buy Alabama home

A Tioga County, Pennsylvania businessman has been accused of using $420,000 of government COVID-19 relief funds to buy a house for he and his wife in Alabama. Nicholas Perkins, 57 of Wellsboro, is charged in an indictment unsealed Tuesday in U.S. Middle District Court with wire fraud, unlawful monetary transactions, bank fraud and making false loan applications.
elmoreautauganews.com

Lindsay Fincher, of Wedowee, Crowned Miss Alabama 2022 at 100th Anniversary Event

Photo Courtesy of The Miss Alabama Program. Birmingham, AL – This Miss Alabama program held their 100th Anniversary event Saturday evening at the Wright Center on the Samford University campus. The exciting week of competition culminated with Lindsay Fincher, of Wedowee, being crowned Miss Alabama 2022 and winning the $15,000 cash scholarship that comes with the title.
WAAY-TV

Hundreds of pro-choice supporters spend July 4 protesting in Huntsville

Pro-choice advocates rallied on Independence Day, making their voices heard across Alabama. In Huntsville, hundreds gathered outside the Madison County Courthouse. "This is supposed to be Independence Day, but we are not independent. If we were independent, we would be able to make our own choices," said pro-choice advocate Rachel Bailey. "Instead, the government is making choices for us, and we cannot allow them to keep making choices for us. We have to stand up and make choices for ourselves."
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Dangerous heat wave continues for North Alabama

Huntsville hit 100° Tuesday, tying the record high set in 2012. This was also the first triple digits in Huntsville since October 3, 2019. What's more impressive and dangerous is that the peak heat index in Huntsville was 108 with the same value also in Decatur and Muscle Shoals. This is why North Alabama remains in a heat advisory through 7 PM Friday. Heat index values above 105 for several hours each afternoon is expected through Friday if not Saturday.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
99.9 KTDY

Alabama Road Closed for 2nd Time Because of Spilled Chicken Parts

Have you ever stopped to wonder what is inside those big trucks that zoom by you on the Interstate? Sure they could be loaded with furniture or tools or produce or in the case of the state of Alabama, loose chicken parts. How do we know about the propensity for the hauling of loose chicken parts in the great state of Alabama? Well, the truckers over there keep spilling the chicken goo all over the road.
AL.com

July 4 fireworks, festivals and other events in Alabama 2022

Ready for a sparkling Independence Day? Events are planned throughout the state to help you have a red, white and blue holiday -- and some of them are starting early this year, since July 4 falls on a Monday. Here’s a sampling. INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION. What: Performance by Slim...

