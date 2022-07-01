ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boosie Badazz Tweets In Outrage About R. Kelly’s 30-Year Prison “Death Sentence”

By @IndiaMonee
 4 days ago

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


Boosie Badazz is really disappointed with R. Kelly’s prison sentence and went to Twitter to share his thoughts.

The rapper weighed in on the R&B singer’s 30-year sentence for the federal sex trafficking case in New York saying that he felt it was a “death sentence.” Boosie believes that 30 years is too much time for Kelly and he questions college professors who get less time and parents who may have been involved.

“People getting 15/20 years for murder n he get 30,” Boosie said. “Yes he was wrong af for manipulating young girls n sexing them but he didn’t kill anyone, aggravated rape anyone. N no blame on the parents who knew everything. Resentence this man. College professors get probation for this shit.”

He went on to say that instead, R. Kelly should’ve received mental help and how long-term jail affects someone and their family.

R. Kelly, 55,  was sentenced to 30 years in prison Wednesday on federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges for his alleged sexual abuse since the 1990s.

