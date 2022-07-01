Video: Officer saves 5-year-old with 2 rounds of CPR after boat accident – CNN Video

A home was damaged after a Fourth of July firework flew through the roof of it Monday. The moment, captured on cell phone video, was terrifying to watch back for homeowner Jose Luna, who was in his backyard when the firework exploded in his daughter's bedroom in Gardena. "When I came in, I couldn't see. It's all the smoke and all the dust and I run out and tell my wife," said Luna. "I call the fire department because the house is on fire." He added thankfully his daughter was at work at the time and nobody was hurt. "We are lucky there are...

GARDENA, CA ・ 40 MINUTES AGO