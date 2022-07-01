ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Video: Officer saves 5-year-old with 2 rounds of CPR after boat accident – CNN Video

nypressnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNN’s Omar Jimenez speaks with Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries...

nypressnews.com

People

Woman Drowns 3 Children in Minnesota Lake Hours After Husband's Suicide

Hours after her husband died by suicide, a Minnesota woman drowned their three children in a lake before ending her own life, PEOPLE confirms. On Friday morning at approximately 10:30 a.m., deputies from the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office along with officers from the Maplewood Police Department responded to a trailer park on a call of a possible suicide.
VADNAIS HEIGHTS, MN
CBS LA

Fourth of July firework crashes through Gardena home

A home was damaged after a Fourth of July firework flew through the roof of it Monday. The moment, captured on cell phone video, was terrifying to watch back for homeowner Jose Luna, who was in his backyard when the firework exploded in his daughter's bedroom in Gardena. "When I came in, I couldn't see. It's all the smoke and all the dust and I run out and tell my wife," said Luna. "I call the fire department because the house is on fire." He added thankfully his daughter was at work at the time and nobody was hurt. "We are lucky there are...
GARDENA, CA

