The Fog

Vice
Vice
 4 days ago
Recent advances in synthetic biology, soft robotics, AI, and genetic engineering make it clear that the line between technology and biology is becoming more and more difficult to trace. If an AI can be sentient and a slime mold can solve computational challenges, then what does it mean, exactly, to be...

