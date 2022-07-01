ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bolu Babalola Gives Black Women Their Rightful Place in Romance Novels

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBolu Babalola is in love with love. The British-Nigerian author spent many of her teen years churning out original rom-com stories every week for her classmates to read at school. She doesn’t even remember actively choosing to write about romance, she just liked the way it made her feel: warm, giddy,...

IN THIS ARTICLE
LOS ANGELES, CA

