Denver, CO

Nuggets reward back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic with richest contract in NBA

tag24.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJokic, 27, was a second-round pick in 2014, and after making the All-Rookie First Team in 2016, he evolved into an All-Star and one of the greatest passing big...

www.tag24.com

FanSided

Warriors fill backcourt void with former NBA champion

The Golden State Warriors are bringing in a former NBA champion to fill the void left by Gary Payton II and Otto Porter. The Golden State Warriors won their fourth NBA title in eight years after defeating the Boston Celtics in six games. With that, those that wer on the team that were impending free agents were bound to cash in on contracts with new teams. That is exactly what happened after Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. left for the Portland Trail Blazers and Toronto Raptors, respectively.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Every NBA Team’s Last No. 1 Overall Pick: Lakers Last Selected No. 1 Pick In 1982, Celtics In 1950

Getting the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft has to be the best feeling for NBA fans of a struggling NBA franchise. Teams often have to choose a path: compete for a championship or try to rebuild the roster with young players mainly through the draft. The days of going through mediocrity seem to be over, as teams are either focusing on tanking for top draft selections or going all-in for championships. That is why we have been seeing a ton of teams tank for draft picks over the past decade including the Philadelphia 76ers, Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons, and Houston Rockets among others.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

The 2000 NBA Draft Is The Worst Class In NBA History: Only 3 All-Star Appearances In Total

The NBA Draft is always an exciting time for fans and young hopefuls alike, with 60 young men seeing their dreams of being a part of the league come true, which is an incredible moment. Every player coming into the NBA has worked extremely hard to make it to the league and is one of the very best in the world at what they do, but sometimes, certain players end up performing better than others.
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

LiAngelo Ball Has Signed With An NBA Team

The Charlotte Hornets have released their NBA Summer League Roster, which has LiAngelo Ball on it. Ball is the older brother of LaMelo (currently on the Hornets) and the younger brother of Lonzo Ball (currently on the Chicago Bulls and was the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017).
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Patrick Beverley reacts to being in Rudy Gobert trade after helping Timberwolves get back to playoffs

The Minnesota Timberwolves made a splash trade on Friday as they acquired Rudy Gobert in a monster deal. It’s a franchise-altering move, as the frontcourt is shaping up to be the best in the league. Fan-favorite Patrick Beverley was involved in the trade as well and is now heading to play for the Utah Jazz. […] The post Patrick Beverley reacts to being in Rudy Gobert trade after helping Timberwolves get back to playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fadeawayworld.net

Ranking The 10 Best Draft Picks In Golden State Warriors History

The Golden State Warriors are one of the most renowned and accomplished franchises in NBA history, capturing 7 NBA championships and sporting some of the greatest players of all time. Of course, the 7th NBA title was added following the 2022 Finals when the Warriors took care of business against an up-and-coming Boston Celtics side. The likes of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green have entered NBA lore for their 4th championship together, and each of them is clearly one of the best Warriors players of all time. But where would they rank among the 10 best draft picks by the franchise?
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Knicks hit jackpot with big sleeper find who could explode into a star alongside Jalen Brunson

The New York Knicks got the man they have been salivating over for several months now, as they managed to lure Jalen Brunson away from the Dallas Mavericks to Gotham with a tantalizingly massive contract. But apart from Brunson, the Knicks have also secured another piece that might not be turning a lot of heads […] The post Knicks hit jackpot with big sleeper find who could explode into a star alongside Jalen Brunson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Joy Taylor Defends Kevin Durant's Decision To Request A Trade From The Nets: "This Is What Kevin Durant Does For A Living... I Have No Problem With People Making Decisions To Get Out Of A Bad Situation."

There is no doubting Kevin Durant's place in the history of basketball, he will go down as a supreme scorer, someone with the ability to get buckets at will. His legacy as an individual superstar is set in stone, but when it comes to his championships and his legacy with the teams he has been a part of, there's been a lot more debate about that.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

The perfect trade Bulls must offer Nets for Kevin Durant

Hoping to build off of their success this past season and make a deep run in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, the Chicago Bulls will be doing everything in their power to stay on the winning track. After retaining Zach LaVine and signing him to a max deal, the Bulls could aim to make another big […] The post The perfect trade Bulls must offer Nets for Kevin Durant appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL

