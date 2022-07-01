Nuggets reward back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic with richest contract in NBA

Getting the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft has to be the best feeling for NBA fans of a struggling NBA franchise. Teams often have to choose a path: compete for a championship or try to rebuild the roster with young players mainly through the draft. The days of going through mediocrity seem to be over, as teams are either focusing on tanking for top draft selections or going all-in for championships. That is why we have been seeing a ton of teams tank for draft picks over the past decade including the Philadelphia 76ers, Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons, and Houston Rockets among others.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO