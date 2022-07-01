ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC State baseball adds two more transfer additions

By Matt Carter about 6 hours
 4 days ago
NC State baseball coach Elliott Avent (Photo by Nicholas Faulkner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

NC State baseball has added a pair of transfer additions to its roster next season in recent days. That brings the total number of portal pickups this offseason to three.

Oregon left-handed pitcher Rio Britton announced his verbal commitment to the Wolfpack on Thursday via Instagram. The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder from Ione, Calif., just completed his second season for the Ducks and threw 39.1 innings over 34 appearances, surrendering 25 hits and allowing a .188 batting average.

Britton walked 20 but struck out 35. He had a 4-1 record on the mound with a save while registering a 3.20 earned run average (ERA). During 15 appearances in his rookie year, Britton had a 3.52 ERA and struck out 18 over 15.1 innings while allowing 11 hits and eight walks.

NC State baseball may be needing to replace a lefthanded reliever with third-year sophomore Chris Villaman draft eligible. The All-ACC performer had 11 saves in 28 appearances and struck out 85 batters over 55.2 innings as the Wolfpack’s stopper. MLB.com ranks Villaman as the No. 219 prospect in July’s draft.

NC State is also adding Davidson outfielder Parker Nolan, who had a breakout campaign during his senior season in 2022. Nolan batted .310 at the plate with 15 homers and 50 runs batted in (RBI). Nolan added 11 doubles and five triples and had a .663 slugging percentage. Nolan walked 40 times for a .442 on-base percentage and stole 12 bases while helping Davidson win the Atlantic 10 regular season title.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound senior from Wilmington, N.C., is eligible for the MLB Draft.

NC State is certain to lose at least one of its primary outfielders this season, with leadoff hitter Devonte Brown having exhausted his eligibility. Brown hit .304 last season with 15 homers while playing centerfielder.

NC State Baseball’s Earlier Transfer Addition

Earlier in the summer, former Collegiate Baseball All-American utility player Carter Trice announced his commitment to the Wolfpack. In his sophomore year, Trice played all over the field, starting 34 games in right field, 13 at second base, three in left field and one at designated hitter.

Trice recorded a .288 batting average, belted 17 home runs, including a pair of grand slams, and stole 18 bases. He added 49 RBIs and 13 doubles while landing a spot on the All-Conference USA Second-Team.

Trice, a 5-foot-11, 190-pounder from Mechanicsville, Va., was named to the Collegiate Baseball All-America second team and the Freshman All-America team after leading the Monarchs in batting average at .355 and hits with 83 in 2021. Perfect Game Baseball also awarded Trice with a Freshman All-America First Team selection.

