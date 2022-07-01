Newsstand: Notre Dame related reaction to USC, UCLA joining Big Ten

Notre Dame takes part in a spring 2022 practice. (Chad Weaver/BGI)

If anyone needed more proof Notre Dame is the most unique program in all of college athletics, it came Thursday. USC and UCLA announced the two schools will depart from from the Pac-12 and join the Big Ten in 2024, and all anyone seemed to want to talk about is what it means for Notre Dame.

“Has any school had more leverage than what Notre Dame currently holds?” tweeted ESPN and SEC Network analyst Cole Cubelic.

“The ACC has never needed Notre Dame more than it does right now,” tweeted The Athletic’s Grace Raynor.

“In a 6-3 ruling, the Supreme Court today said Notre Dame must join the Big Ten by 2024 because ‘lol it’s just getting weird now,'” joked widely published journalist David Gardner via Twitter.

Notre Dame, Notre Dame, Notre Dame.

The day surely belonged to USC and UCLA for shocking the world by leaving a conference those two schools have dominated in a plethora of sports over the years, but let the record show that when big things happen to alter the collegiate landscape Notre Dame always seems to in the thick of the conversation even if the Irish didn’t have to do anything on that particular day to get there.

Notre Dame being independent in football will remain a popular topic for as long as it’s still the case. The Big Ten becoming a mega-conference much in the same way the SEC will with the additions of Texas and Oklahoma sometime soon doesn’t really force the Irish’s hand as long as the NBC TV rights deal is in order.

But folks are still going to rope ’em into the center of the circle. That won’t ever change.

Notre Dame tweets of the day

Don’t worry. The rivalry will live on.

If you want to play (and star) in the WNBA, South Bend is the place to be.

Michael Mayer is so wholesome.

Did someone say IRISH WEAR GREEN?

Quote of the day

“It was the right fit academically, and that was a big reason why I chose Notre Dame. And when you have offensive linemen coming back all the time who are pro bowlers or future hall of famers, that definitely doesn’t hurt. I feel like Coach Hiestand is the guy to get me where I want to go to.”

— Five-star offensive lineman Charles Jagusah on committing to the Fighting Irish.

