Notre Dame, IN

Newsstand: Notre Dame related reaction to USC, UCLA joining Big Ten

By Tyler Horka about 8 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iR31h_0gS1Tfkh00
Notre Dame takes part in a spring 2022 practice. (Chad Weaver/BGI)

If anyone needed more proof Notre Dame is the most unique program in all of college athletics, it came Thursday. USC and UCLA announced the two schools will depart from from the Pac-12 and join the Big Ten in 2024, and all anyone seemed to want to talk about is what it means for Notre Dame.

“Has any school had more leverage than what Notre Dame currently holds?” tweeted ESPN and SEC Network analyst Cole Cubelic.

“The ACC has never needed Notre Dame more than it does right now,” tweeted The Athletic’s Grace Raynor.

“In a 6-3 ruling, the Supreme Court today said Notre Dame must join the Big Ten by 2024 because ‘lol it’s just getting weird now,'” joked widely published journalist David Gardner via Twitter.

Notre Dame, Notre Dame, Notre Dame.

The day surely belonged to USC and UCLA for shocking the world by leaving a conference those two schools have dominated in a plethora of sports over the years, but let the record show that when big things happen to alter the collegiate landscape Notre Dame always seems to in the thick of the conversation even if the Irish didn’t have to do anything on that particular day to get there.

Notre Dame being independent in football will remain a popular topic for as long as it’s still the case. The Big Ten becoming a mega-conference much in the same way the SEC will with the additions of Texas and Oklahoma sometime soon doesn’t really force the Irish’s hand as long as the NBC TV rights deal is in order.

But folks are still going to rope ’em into the center of the circle. That won’t ever change.

Notre Dame tweets of the day

Don’t worry. The rivalry will live on.

If you want to play (and star) in the WNBA, South Bend is the place to be.

Michael Mayer is so wholesome.

Did someone say IRISH WEAR GREEN?

Quote of the day

“It was the right fit academically, and that was a big reason why I chose Notre Dame. And when you have offensive linemen coming back all the time who are pro bowlers or future hall of famers, that definitely doesn’t hurt. I feel like Coach Hiestand is the guy to get me where I want to go to.”

Five-star offensive lineman Charles Jagusah on committing to the Fighting Irish.

Headlines of the day

One thing I like, one thing I don’t: Fighting Irish vs. Navy (Ashton Pollard, Blue & Gold)

How Marcus Freeman is handling the 2022 quarterback competition between Tyler Buchner, Drew Pyne (Tyler Horka, Blue & Gold)

Countdown to kickoff: Fighting Irish vs. Ohio State only 65 days away (Patrick Engel, Blue & Gold)

One thing I like, one thing I don’t: Boston College at Fighting Irish (Ashton Pollard, Blue & Gold)

What Marcus Freeman sees as the biggest adjustment in going from defensive coordinator to head coach (Patrick Engel, Blue & Gold)

Fighting Irish to wear green jerseys against California on Sept. 17 (Tyler Horka, Blue & Gold)

What the experts are saying about new Fighting Irish commit Charles Jagusah (Mike Singer, Blue & Gold)

Five thoughts on OT Charles Jagusah committing to the Fighting Irish (Mike Singer, Blue & Gold)

Fighting Irish past Texas in 2023 On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings (Mike Singer, Blue & Gold)

Lucky Charms: Fighting Irish football recruiting odds & ends (Mike Singer, Blue & Gold)

Fighting Irish freshman pitcher Roman Kimball enters NCAA transfer portal (Tyler Horka, Blue & Gold)

On3.com

#MeansMoreMailbag: Best teams for future SEC realignment, Top pass rusher after Will Anderson

The dust still hasn’t settled on the transformative move that shocked the college football world, so let’s keep the discussion going from an SEC perspective. Who should the conference look to add for future SEC realignment? That plus Florida versus Auburn recruiting takes, the SEC’s second-best pass rusher after Will Anderson and more in this week’s #MeansMoreMailbag.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star DL Sydir Mitchell to make commitment live Sunday on CBS Sports HQ

One of the top uncommitted defensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting class will make his verbal pledge Sunday on CBS Sports HQ. Sydir Mitchell, a four-star defensive lineman from Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell, New Jersey, will make his choice at 6:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
FanSided

College Football: A Greg Sankey and Kevin Warren phone call

There is a sudden national zeal over how the SEC and the Big Ten are going to carve up college football. No doubt the SEC’s Greg Sankey and the Big Ten’s Kevin Warren are making and receiving lots of calls. The realignment of college football will not be...
On3.com

Two Penn State newcomers make preseason All-Big Ten list, Lions find a top-25 spot, and more of Phil Steele's thoughts on the program

The 2022 Phil Steele college football preview is available in a digital format and is also about to hit newsstands. What does it think about Penn State football in 2022?. Blue-White Illustrated has taken a look at the annual magazine that is the sport’s best overall preseason reading material prior to kickoff in the fall.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Four-star South Carolina target shares announcement date

South Carolina target offensive lineman Oluwatosin Babalade has shared when he’ll make his college decision. The 6-5, 308-pound four-star took to Twitter on Sunday to announce that he’ll be making his announcement on Sunday July 31. South Carolina is considered to be heavily in the mix for Babalade,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Urban Meyer paints bleak picture for NCAA's future regarding NIL

Former college football and NFL coach Urban Meyer came out of the woodwork to offer up his perspective on important issues in the NCAA landscape. He went on the Big Ten Network Thursday night, and as part of his appearance, Meyer explained how he’s scared of what the NIL developments over the last year or so will do to college sports.
NFL
On3.com

Big Blue Nation in the Red, White, and Blue

As we celebrate the Fourth of July this holiday weekend, we at KSR are reflecting on the outstanding representation Coach Calipari and Kentucky Basketball have had for Team USA. Kentucky, alongside winning a national championship, has had four players in the Calipari-era compete at the Olympic level on behalf of...
NBA
FanSided

Alabama Football: After bigger B1G next up for SEC expansion

The USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins are headed to the Big Ten. In a tweet by Nichole Auerbach, it was learned the Big Ten vote to accept USC and UCLA “was unanimous.” No doubt, there was a unanimous OMG response from the Pac 12 as well. The official word from the Pac 12 was they were “surprised and disappointed.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

Matt Leinart on USC to the Big Ten and Lincoln Riley's Vision for the Trojans

USC and UCLA's moves to the Big Ten conference have drawn reactions from every corner of the college football world. The scope of the move is massive considering how many people it will affect and how much it will continue to change college football. Matt Leinart is one of a few people affected on both sides. The Trojan legend and Heisman Trophy winner is a big supporter of USC athletics. He's also part of the FOX Sports’ Big Noon Kickoff college football show. This move hits right at the intersection of personal and professional for Leinart, as Fox is thought by many to be heavily involved in this process. Leinart attended the Brave 8 Invitational Passing Tournament at St. John Bosco on Saturday. His son, Cole Leinart, will begin his high school career at Mater Dei this fall and was participating with the Monarchs at the event. Mater Dei went on to win the tournament and Leinart was gracious enough to take some time off from being a dad and spectator to give his thoughts on USC football, the move to the Big Ten, and his impressions of Lincoln Riley.
LOS ANGELES, CA
On3.com

Patric Young shares updates following his rollover crash in Nebraska

Patric Young is currently recovering in South Dakota after he was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash Wednesday in Nebraska, where his fiancé, Whitney Abbott, is from. The former Florida Gators hoops star shared updates on his status Sunday morning. “First thing I want to say is Praise God...
On3.com

