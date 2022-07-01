Newsstand: Big Ten to officially add USC, UCLA in 2024

After reports swirled all day Thursday, the Big Ten made it official last evening: USC and UCLA will join the conference in 2024. Michigan has two more competitors in the league.

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren released a statement announcing the moves, which will take the league to 16 teams in just a few years. Now, the conference stretches from the Atlantic Ocean to the Pacific — and conference realignment continues to be a huge part of the college football landscape.

“As the national leader in academics and athletics for over 126 years, the Big Ten Conference has historically evaluated its membership with the collective goal to forward the academic and athletic mission for student-athletes under the umbrella of higher education,” Warren said in a statement of Michigan’s new competitors. “The unanimous vote today signifies the deep respect and welcoming culture our entire conference has for the University of Southern California, under the leadership of President Carol Folt, and the University of California, Los Angeles, under the leadership of Chancellor Gene Block.

“I am thankful for the collaborative efforts of our campus leadership, athletics directors and Council of Presidents and Chancellors who recognize the changing landscape of college athletics, methodically reviewed each request, and took appropriate action based on our consensus.”

Big Ten presidents unanimously approved the two schools’ invitations to join the conference in a vote Thursday. But the league might not be done yet, according to a report.

Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Charter linebacker Semaj Bridgeman moved up his commitment date to today (July 1). He’ll make his pledge this evening, and Michigan is firmly in the mix. Michigan made a late surge for Bridgeman and hosted him for an official visit earlier this month.

Quote Of The Day

“I got a chance to spend time with Coach (George) Helow, Coach (Steve) Clinkscale and Coach (Jesse) Minter,” Spillman said. “I like Coach Helow’s coaching style and the way he keeps it real. It was the same with Coach Minter. Coach Clinkscale is a really cool coach. He’s recruiting me hard.” 2024 Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy linebacker Edwin Spillman on his Michigan visit

Headlines Of The Day

