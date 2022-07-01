ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

The Auburn Live Morning Reads: July 1

By Justin Hokanson about 8 hours
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ggT7p_0gS1TUza00
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Good morning, Auburn fans, and welcome to the Morning Reads. Every day, we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Tigers’ athletics, and the sporing world. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Auburn football, recruiting, basketball, baseball and much more in Morning Reads.

In case you missed it: Auburn’s most important players

In case you missed it, the final installment of Auburn’s most important players was published on Thursday. There was certainly some debate on The Corner, but here’s the final list and links to read:

Auburn, Memphis will play basketball in Atlanta

Auburn Live confirmed reports that Auburn will play Memphis in Atlanta in basketball on Saturday, December 10, 2022. Bruce Pearl’s Tigers defeated Memphis 74-71 on December 12, 2020 inside Phillips Arena. Who led Auburn in scoring that game? Try freshman Justin Powell with 26 points. Powell, of course, has since transferred twice. Allen Flanigan also added 16 points in that game. Jaylin Williams, Dylan Cardwell and Chris Moore all played minutes in that win as well.

For Auburn, it was a good scheduling move. It’s another game in Atlanta, where the fanbase showed out for the game against Nebraska last December. And, it’s likely a Quad I game, important for NCAA Tournament seeding.

Two Auburn players inside On3’s Top 20 SEC returners

The On3 Impact 300 ranks the best players in college football entering the 2022 season, with a full release coming in the next few weeks. Prior to the release of the inaugural list – which also factors into the calculation of the On3 NIL Valuation – On3 has revealed the Top 20 returning SEC players.

Among them, Auburn’s Tank Bigsby (No. 17) and Colby Wooden (No. 20) make the list.

Regarding Bigsby, they say: Tank Bigsby broke 1,000 rushing yards for the first time in his career last season and will likely do it again for Auburn in 2022. On top of 1,099 rushing yards, he had 10 scores and 184 yards receiving. Bigsby’s NIL value is $546,000 ahead of the 2022 season.

Regarding Wooden, they say: Colby Wooden has some versatility, able to play both inside at tackle and outside at end. He has racked up 107 career tackles, 18.5 tackles for a loss, 9.0 sacks, a fumble recovery and a blocked kick. He ranks No. 72 in the NIL 100 rankings, carrying a current valuation of $434,000.

Joseph Gonzalez impressing early at USA Team camp

Sophomore pitcher Joseph Gonzalez earned an invitation to the 2022 USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp and seems to be pitching well. Aaron Fitt of D1Baseball.com said this of Gonzalez on Thursday evening:

So far Joseph Gonzalez of @AuburnBaseball has had the best outing in this USA Baseball game: 3 K in 2 perfect innings, attacked at 90-93 with that heavy sinker, bumped 94-95, used the short 84-87 cutter/slider effectively.

The National Team Training Camp features 48-50 of the premier non-draft eligible college players for a five-game Stars vs. Stripes intrasquad series in North Carolina from June 30–July 4. USA Baseball will name a final, 26-man Collegiate National Team roster after training camp that will represent the United States at Honkbalweek Haarlem in the Netherlands from July 9–15.

USC, UCLA headed to the Big Ten

USC and UCLA plan to move from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten as early as 2024, according to college football insider Jon Wilner. The deal has not been finalized at this time but would provide another major shakeup in the landscape of college athletics. USC and UCLA did both announce the moves on Thursday evening, making if appear official.

More on the move from On3’s James Fletcher:

USC and UCLA are not only two of the Pac-12’s most successful schools across athletics, but are two of the largest brands in the country which offer a new market opportunity for the Big Ten. While they fall far outside the current geographic landscape of the conference, the move promises to provide great financial benefit for all parties.

The move would serve as the next major domino to fall in conference realignment after Texas and Oklahoma announced their intention to join the SEC by 2025. As conference commissioners failed to come to a resolution on a College Football Playoff format, the race to stockpile blue-blood programs together seems to be heating up.

There’s talk among national college football writers that things are headed towards two conferences: The Big Ten and the SEC, both with upwards of 20+ teams. It certainly seems the Pac 12, ACC and Big 12 are in danger of needing to merge with the now two strongest conferences in America. We’ll see how it plays out.

UCLA and USC to the Big Ten? Simply more proof that money wins out

If USC and UCLA move to the Big Ten Conference, then college athletics as we know it is irreparably broken. The framework of regionally based conferences that have spanned from sea to shining sea for more than a century will be replaced by two mega-conferences, the Big Ten and Southeastern, with an assortment of other leagues in their wake.

That’s not to say that what follows won’t deliver what we crave from October afternoons in Baton Rouge and June evenings in Omaha, from Final Fours and College Cups and all the other NCAA championships. But the move would cement the financial stratification of college athletics.

Here’s the latest from Ivan Maisel on the situation.

247Sports

PODCAST: 4-star running back Jeremiah Cobb commits to Auburn

Welcome back to another edition of the Auburn Undercover Podcast. Nathan King and Christian Clemente react to the commitment of four-star local running back Jeremiah Cobb, who gives the Tigers their first pledge since early April in some much-needed good news for the program's recruiting efforts. RUN TIME: 24 minutes.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Presenting the 2022 Opelika-Auburn News All-Area Softball Team

Firing 155 strikeouts this season, Roberts put the Tigers on her shoulder throughout her junior season. She also hit .299 with 20 RBIs in the batter’s box and played first base when she wasn’t in the circle. Jayden Jordan. Sr., Auburn High. Centerfielder, First Base. Batting a team-best...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

O-A News newsroom wins 21 awards from the Alabama Press Association

The Opelika-Auburn News has won 21 awards in the 2022 Alabama Press Association Media contest, including eight first place awards. The awards were announced on June 26 at the association’s annual conference at Orange Beach. The newspaper won first place for best special section for “ResilientLee: The story of...
OPELIKA, AL
AL.com

Alabama is buzzing about this magical sunflower field

The bees aren’t the only ones excited about the fact that it’s sunflower time in central Alabama. That means it’s time to grab your clippers, cash and sunscreen and head to The Sunflower Field near Autaugaville, just west of Montgomery, where thousands of sunflowers are blooming. It’s...
AUTAUGAVILLE, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Here's a quick guide to changes in city services in Auburn and Opelika over the holiday weekend

Independence Day falls on Monday this year, which means there will be an adjusted waste schedule. Environmental Services for both Opelika and Auburn will not be running routes on Monday in observance of the Fourth of July. That means that garbage and recycling pickup will run a day late, meaning that Monday’s pickup will be on Tuesday, Tuesday’s on Wednesday, and so on.
OPELIKA, AL
Auburn Plainsman

Hovey wins GOP nomination after Whatley withdraws from race

Jay Hovey wins GOP nomination after a series of turns in the race. After provisional ballots had been counted in District 27’s State Senate race, Auburn City Council member Jay Hovey took the lead by a single vote. However, the race was declared a tie after a single voter...
AUBURN, AL
cullmantribune.com

Taking care of tomatoes

AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala.—Tomatoes are by far the most popular plant in the vegetable garden but can also be the most problematic. Eliminate the questions and begin the official summer season with proper tomato care. Weather, garden insects and environmental disorders–as well as viral, fungal and bacterial problems–are all challenges...
AUBURN, AL
alabamaliving.coop

Take a wild ride at the Alabama Safari Park

Visitors to the Alabama Safari Park this summer can expect many of the animal residents to personally greet their human guests. In fact, you’ll have many eating out of the palm of your hand – literally. Home to more than 800 animals, visitors to the 350-acre wildlife park...
ALABAMA STATE
Opelika-Auburn News

'Going to eat it up': Rane Culinary Science Center will offer dining and lodging for community as well as training for students

The Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center is scheduled to open as Auburn students return for the fall semester on Aug. 16. The facility includes the Hey Day Market and rooftop lounge and gardens, which will open on Aug. 15. The teaching restaurant, 1856, will open Aug. 17, while The Laurel Hotel and Spa, a luxury hotel, will open on Aug. 29.
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Phenix City Police Department searching for wanted man

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Investigation Division of the Phenix City Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a wanted man. Ethan Alexander Boyt is currently wanted for shooting into an occupied dwelling and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle (felony charges). The incident occurred June 24, 2022, on Dolphin Drive in Phenix City, Alabama. Boyt was last seen the day of the incident.
WSFA

2 dead after 2 separate Sunday Montgomery shootings

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating two separate fatal shootings that happened Sunday. According to police, officers and fire medics responded to the 1300 block of North Ripley Street before noon regarding a medical call. There, they found the victim, later identified as 67-year-old Rufus McCants, of Montgomery, with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Historical homes you can own in the Opelika area

Take a peek at fixer-uppers with potential to beautiful old homes around Opelika. Just blocks from downtown Opelika on one of the city's most desirable streets in the beautiful Northside Historic District! Large porches! Gorgeous leaded glass front door w/side lights leads you into the great rm w/French doors to screened porch. Large original windows, original hardwood floors, picture rail, plantation shutters & other beautiful historic details can be found throughout! Great rm & dining rm each have coffered ceilings, wainscoting, original mantles/tile surrounds, w/large pocket doors separating them. Kitchen is a great sized space w/many possibilities including original pot belly stove! Two large bdrms downstairs along w/ample closets & shared bath complete w/claw foot tub. Neat little reading nook near the back door & full sized laundry w/washboard cast iron sink. Upstairs is a large bdrm w/walk in closet, small bdrm, full bath & huge bonus rm! Spacious backyard, attached carport & workshop! Too much to list! Metal roof is approx 10 years old. Sold strictly as is.
OPELIKA, AL
tallasseetribune.com

Hill appointed next Tallassee mayor

Sarah Hill will follow John Hammock as the next mayor of Tallassee. At a special called meeting of the Tallassee City Council, Hill, councilwoman representing Ward 2, was unanimously appointed as mayor to fill the remaining three years of Hammock’s term following his resignation. Hall thanked everyone for the...
TALLASSEE, AL
