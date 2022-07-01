Georgia Bulldogs Countdown to Kickoff: 64 Days

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 02: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates with D'Andre Swift #7 after a long touchdown run during the second half against the Auburn Tigers in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Good morning, and welcome to a world in which the Georgia Bulldogs may play Big Ten opponent UCLA in the coming years. The Bruins are on Georgia’s future opponents list in 2025 and 2026.

As of now, Georgia will start the 2025 season at UCLA in Rose Bowl Stadium.

The Bruins will visit Athens to open the 2026 season.

After Thursday’s pyrotechnic report that USC and UCLA will abandon the Pac-12 for Big Ten mega-conference waters, we’ll see if that changes.

Every change is on the table now. All roads lead to super-conferences and further shake-ups.

Hopefully, Georgia football fans get the chance to see this scene again in a few years.

Taking a break from looking ahead, to a look back at an unforgettable moment in the Georgia Bulldogs’ recent history

Today, 64 days remain until Georgia starts the season against a different *current* Pac-12 program.

D’Andre Swift covered 64 yards in his win-clinching SEC Championship touchdown run ‘to Philadelphia,’ in Scott Howard’s jubilant call vs. Auburn in 2017.

The win gave Kirby Smart and the Dawgs a SEC title in his second season as a head coach, and punched their ticket to a CFP Semifinal in…

The Rose Bowl.

As a space-headed fictional detective once said, ‘Time is a flat circle.’

Georgia hasn’t won the SEC title in football since.

We all know that Alabama carries the distinction of odds-on favorite to win the league and everything else in 2022. The Crimson Tide deserve the hype.

Still, I can’t help but feel like Kirby Smart will use that mini-drought as motivation this season. I know it’s important to him, because he mentioned it in one of Georgia’s first spring practice press conferences a few months back.

It Just Means More in the SEC. No matter what, conference realignment or not, that will always be true.

Whether or not Georgia makes it back to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in December, its football season begins there in September.

And 64 days from now, we’ll find out exactly how motivated the defending National Champions are against Oregon.

