ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

KSR Today: Free Agency, NBPA Top 100 Camp concludes

On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eLQsp_0gS1Sr8O00
(Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

What. A. Day.

The NBA free agency period started with the biggest trade request in history, as two-time Finals MVP and 2014 League MVP Kevin Durant met with the Brooklyn Nets to inform the franchise he wanted out. He immediately listed the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat as preferred trade destinations, though Nets GM Sean Marks is reportedly looking to move Durant for the “best possible deal,” one that is expected to net a “historic return on players and draft picks.”

That was just the biggest story of the day. It was also an afternoon of seemingly endless news regarding former Kentucky standouts and the lucrative paydays they received to open free agency.

Among them?

Karl-Anthony Towns, Devin Booker agree to supermax extensions

Two key members of Kentucky’s historic 2014-15 roster became quarter-billionaires together overnight, as Towns and Booker both agreed to four-year supermax extensions with their respective franchises.

Towns agreed to terms on a four-year, $224 million extension with the Minnesota Timberwolves, with the deal set to begin with the 2024-25 season. His contract value now sits at six years and $295 million remaining on his deal. As for Booker, he also agreed to a four-year, $224 million extension with the Phoenix Suns. Like Towns, that brings his total contract value to six years and $295 million.

The two former Wildcats are represented by Jessica Holtz, who now becomes the first female player agent to secure a max contract — and she got two in one day.

In other Booker news, the superstar guard was also named the cover athlete for NBA 2K23.

Malik Monk reunites with De’Aaron Fox in Sacramento

One of the best Kentucky backcourt in program history will be reuniting in Sacramento. Monk opened free agency by signing a two-year deal worth $19 million to join Fox and the Kings. Fox signed a five-year, $163 million max deal with Sacramento back in 2020.

The two standout guards averaged a combined 37 points per game in their lone season at Kentucky back in 2016-17, leading the Wildcats to the Elite Eight — one Luke Maye miss and overtime away from the Final Four.

Kevin Knox reunites with Hamidou Diallo in Detroit

There will be another reunion of former Kentucky teammates, with Knox signing a two-year, $6 million deal to join the Detroit Pistons. There, he will team up with Hamidou Diallo, who he played with in Lexington during the 2017-18 season.

Nerlens Noel (2012-13) was also traded to the Pistons earlier this week, giving the team three former Wildcats on the roster.

Trey Lyles returns to the Kings

Lyles saw his $2.6 million team option picked up by the Kings, keeping him in Sacramento for the 2022-23 season. He started in 20 of 24 games he appeared in for the Kings, averaging 10.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 22.8 minutes per game.

Wenyen Gabriel sticks with the Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers exercised their $1.9 million team option for Gabriel in 2022-23. He averaged 6.7 points in 16.4 minutes per game across 19 outings.

NBPA Top 100 Camp concludes in Orlando

As several former Wildcats earn their massive paydays in the NBA, several future Kentucky players will be wrapping up their time at the NBPA Top 100 Camp in Orlando on Friday.

Kentucky pledges Robert Dillingham and Reed Sheppard are the headliners, with fellow UK targets Aaron Bradshaw, Justin Edwards and Xavier Booker among the other top players in attendance.

Check out today’s schedule below:

10 AM ET

  • Reed Sheppard (Kentucky commit), AJ Johnson, Darryn Peterson, John Bol, Nasir “Sir” Mohammed vs. Jason Asemota, Jarin Stevenson
  • Justin Edwards vs. Xavier Booker, Tru Washington
  • Flory Bidunga vs. Somto Cyril

11:30 AM ET

  • Robert Dillingham (Kentucky commit), Bronny James, Baye Fall, Isaiah Miranda vs. Aaron Bradshaw
  • KJ Evans

2:30 PM ET

  • Semifinal Games

4:10 PM ET

  • Championship Game

KSR will have continued coverage on the site throughout the day and into the weekend.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On3.com

Kentucky forward Daimion Collins reveals significance of adding KT Turner to staff

Kentucky forward Daimion Collins is a big fan of the Wildcats’ newest assistant coach KT Turner. Turner, a 20-year veteran in the coaching game, spent last season as Oklahoma‘s associate head coach under Porter Moser, but has deep ties in the Texas recruiting scene. Collins is a native of the Lone Star State, so it’s no surprise he crossed paths with Turner during his recruiting process.
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

What they're saying about Jabari Smith

Jabari Smith Jr., the former Auburn star forward, probably thought he was going No. 1 in the NBA Draft. So did many others. When that didn’t happen, he wasn’t thrilled and neither were fans at Auburn, where he electrified crowds during his sensation lone season with the Tigers.
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

Daimion Collins reacts to Kentucky's success in the NBA Draft

The NBA Draft is an annual accomplishment for Kentucky coach John Calipari. Fans will remember he famously called the 2010 draft the greatest night in the history of the program. A ridiculous statement, but reflective of how Calipari views success as a coach. Above all else, he wants to better the lives of the kids he coaches. For them, that’s granting them a one-way ticket straight to the NBA after their time in college.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Basketball
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Lexington, KY
Basketball
State
Kentucky State
City
Orlando, KY
City
Sacramento, KY
On3.com

Top 5 USC, UCLA vs. Big Ten matchups we can't wait to see

With news breaking on Thursday that USC and UCLA will join the Big Ten in 2024, the college football landscape has once again shifted dramatically. The two West coast powers will provide some instant pop to future schedules in the Big Ten. Moreover, there’s already plenty of history between the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Maye
Person
Nerlens Noel
Person
Trey Lyles
Person
De'aaron Fox
Person
Hamidou Diallo
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Kevin Durant
On3.com

The latest on 5-star OT Francis Mauigoa ahead of today's decision

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa is making his college decision later today, and multiple teams are feeling good about their chances. all took Zooms with Mauigoa last night according to On3 Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons, who said those three are the schools it looks like he will choose from today.
BRADENTON, FL
On3.com

Bruce Feldman explains how Texas landed Arch Manning

Most college football fans once believed Arch Manning, the No. 1 QB and player in the On3 Consensus for the 2023 recruiting class, would follow family members to the SEC. Alas, he spurned several schools with familial ties to head to a future-SEC program in Texas. Recently, college football insider Bruce Feldman joined the Rich Eisen Show to discuss why the Longhorns appealed to the youngest Manning so much. And also, how his arrival has impacted Texas’ recruiting as a whole. Here were his comments in full regarding Manning’s pledge to Texas:
AUSTIN, TX
On3.com

BREAKING: 4-star DL Darron Reed commits to LSU

2023 Columbus (Ga.) Carver defensive lineman Darron Reed committed to LSU on the 4th of July, giving the Tigers a monster recruiting win. LSU turned the tide with his official visit in June, fending off Ohio State, Miami, Auburn, Clemson and other programs. From his time with the coaches and players to academics, LSU held his best official visit to date.
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbpa#Finals Mvp#2014 League#The Phoenix Suns#Towns#Wildcats
On3.com

Five-Star RB Richard Young Releases Top Three

The nation’s No. 1 ranked running back has trimmed his list to three programs. Lehigh Senior (Fla.) running back Richard Young posted to his Instagram story Tuesday morning. The three programs he included were Oregon, Georgia and Alabama. The 5-foot-11, 199-pounder is the No. 1 ranked running back in...
FOOTBALL
On3.com

4-star DL Jordan Hall announces top 10 schools

Jacksonville Westside four-star defensive lineman Jordan Hall is down to just 10 schools. Those 10 schools are Auburn, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Ohio State, Oregon, South Carolina and USC. Hall is the No. 133 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
On3.com

Florida rises in On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings

Billy Napier notched one of his largest victories on the recruiting trail Monday morning when top-50 defensive lineman T.J. Searcy committed to Florida. Searcy, a 6-foot-5.5, 243-pound prospect from Thomaston (Ga.) Upson-Lee, chose the Gators over programs including South Carolina, Clemson and Tennessee. The commitment of the No. 49 overall prospect in On3’s 2023 Player Recruiting Rankings provided a key boost to Florida’s recruiting class. The On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies, currently ranks Searcy as the nation’s No. 153 overall prospect.
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
62K+
Followers
55K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy