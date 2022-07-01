ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Paul Finebaum on Big Ten acquisition of USC, UCLA: 'This is about money'

By Sam Gillenwater about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x6YUb_0gS1SojR00
Jeffrey Vest | Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

USC and UCLA changed the playing field in college athletics yesterday with their decision to switch conferences. Their change from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten could go through as early as 2024. Along with the move, the two schools would stand to cash in big on the new TV deal in the Big Ten. To ESPN’s Paul Finebaum, that is the only thing that matters in this decision.

Finebaum appeared on ESPN’s Get Up this morning to talk about the move. He says it’s just the latest decision in the college sports world that comes down solely to where schools can profit the most.

“What we have is just a battle of the two behemoths and that’s the SEC and the Big Ten. This is similar to what’s going on Wall Street between the biggest companies vying for your dollar. That’s what this is about. This is about money. Pure and simple,” said Finebaum. “Don’t let any college commissioner or president tell you otherwise. They’re a greedy bunch. That’s what they care about and the students who happen to play athletics are the pawn in this big prize.”

The sentiment is that the two schools could make double the revenue in the Big Ten than they were making in the Pac-12. The Big Ten’s next TV deal was already slated to be lucrative. Add in two of the Pac-12’s biggest brands and projections shoot to a $100 million pay day for the member schools. Those kinds of numbers and profits are especially impossible to ignore.

Finebaum believes it is a decision rooted in greed. While the move would greatly benefit their schools monetarily, it can certainly be argued that this move may not be best for their student athletes. The idea of travel between southern California to the Big Ten geographically is tough to wrap your head around. To Finebaum, though, he sees that the repercussions don’t matter because of the check they’ll cash from it.

“I’m just grateful that the leaders of college athletics care so much about the student athletes and their mental well-being that they’re going to put softball players on a plane in California and go to Piscataway for a weekend series with Rutgers,” Finebaum said. “That’s where we are. (I’m) trying to take my cynical hat off, which is impossible today in college athletics.”

USC and UCLA were eventually placed between a rock and a hard place with this decision. While they could have remained out west, the college athletics arm race is happening across the country. Texas and Oklahoma were first with their move to the SEC. The Trojans and Bruins are just the next domino to fall with their Big Ten decision. This may very well only be the beginning and more schools will follow behind to these ‘super conferences’. In every move, though, you can bet that nearly every one will come down to a call grounded in monetary motivation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

4 Pac-12 schools reportedly meeting with Big 12

After it became official that USC and UCLA would be leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten in 2024, one thing became true: All bets are now off. While the Pac-12 is exploring its expansion options, it’s hard to believe that all of its member schools will stand pat and wait for everything to work out. Just like every other conference and FBS school out there, you’d have to imagine many of the other schools in the conference will be kicking the tires on potential conference realignment destinations if and when the next domino falls.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Texas State
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
Local
California Sports
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin

It feels like Lane Kiffin has been around college football forever, but the Ole Miss Rebels head coach is still just 47 years old. The former USC and Tennessee - and Raiders - head coach is currently trying to build the Ole Miss football program into an SEC power. While...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Finebaum
The Spun

Report: Big Ten Has These 4 Schools On Its Wish List

The Big Ten stole the headlines in college sports last week with its bold move to secure USC and UCLA in conference expansion. Once news broke, many immediately began wondering what the domino effect of this realignment would be. It seems like the era of superconferences is upon us, and the Big Ten is not expected to stop at 16 membership schools.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Ex-Notre Dame Star Reveals What Fighting Irish Should Do

Notre Dame has a tough decision ahead with regards to potentially joining a conference for college football. This comes after USC and UCLA decided to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. It all feels like eventually there will only be two mega-conferences in college football. The Fighting Irish are...
NOTRE DAME, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Athletics#Usc#American Football#College Football#Pac 12#Espn#Sec
The Spun

Report: A Merger Between 2 Major Conferences Is Possible

A third megaconference could soon materialize in the college sports world. As the Big Ten and SEC fight in a seemingly never-ending arms race, the Big 12 and Pac-12 are scrambling to stay relavent. The two conferences may soon find a solution. According to a report, a merger between the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

My wife ranks the Big Ten helmets

Welcome back, previously, we’ve seen my wife rank Big Ten mascots and uniforms here on Cornhusker wire, and she’s returned once again. Today we’ll be taking a look at Big Ten helmets. The helmet is, without a doubt, the most identifiable marking of any college football program. But, unfortunately, there’s so much variety nowadays that we sometimes forget that each program has its own traditional look. Buckle up and get ready because we’re not only in for an exciting list, but we’re sure to have a funny comment or two along the way. So please sit back, relax, begin scrolling, and...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
On3.com

The latest on 5-star OT Francis Mauigoa ahead of today's decision

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa is making his college decision later today, and multiple teams are feeling good about their chances. all took Zooms with Mauigoa last night according to On3 Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons, who said those three are the schools it looks like he will choose from today.
BRADENTON, FL
The Spun

Carlos Boozer's Son Is Dominating: NBA World Reacts

More and more sons of former NBA players are starting to emerge on the recruiting trail. Cameron Boozer, the 14-year-old son of former NBA and Duke star Carlos Boozer, appears to be one of the top prospects in all of basketball. "6’9 Cameron Boozer ( @boozer_cameron ) is only 14...
NBA
On3.com

Kentucky forward Daimion Collins reveals significance of adding KT Turner to staff

Kentucky forward Daimion Collins is a big fan of the Wildcats’ newest assistant coach KT Turner. Turner, a 20-year veteran in the coaching game, spent last season as Oklahoma‘s associate head coach under Porter Moser, but has deep ties in the Texas recruiting scene. Collins is a native of the Lone Star State, so it’s no surprise he crossed paths with Turner during his recruiting process.
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
62K+
Followers
55K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy