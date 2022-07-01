ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

One thing I like, one thing I don’t: Notre Dame at USC

By Ashton Pollard about 7 hours
USC quarterback Caleb Williams followed Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma. (Acscottphotography/WeAreSC)

After examining Notre Dame’s first 11 opponents this fall, here is a look at USC. The Irish play their rivals in Los Angeles on Nov. 26.

saturdaydownsouth.com

Lincoln Riley issues statement on USC's move to the Big Ten

Lincoln Riley took over as the head coach of USC this offseason. Now, it appears he might only coach 2 years in the Pac-12 before the Trojans make a move. The big news of the week is that USC and UCLA are moving to the Big Ten in 2024, which will mark another era of conference realignment.
