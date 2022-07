Briton Savannah Marshall will challenge Claressa Shields for the undisputed middleweight championship at the O2 Arena in London on 10 September. Marshall holds the WBO title, while American Shields is the WBC, IBF, WBA and Ring magazine champion. Like Shields, Marshall is undefeated in 12 pro fights, but has 10...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 19 HOURS AGO