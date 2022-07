The Boston Red Sox are calling up rookie starter Brayan Bello, who will make his MLB debut against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday at Fenway Park. The move to bring in Bello was rumored to be in the works, but the club confirmed Tuesday that the right-hander would be called up, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive. The roster move has not yet happened, though, and will likely take place prior to Wednesday's game. The Red Sox will have to make room on the 40-man roster.

BOSTON, MA ・ 10 HOURS AGO