New Orleans, LA

News From the Point

By Julia Street
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have fished at The Point in Lake Pontchartrain, the area across from the Southern Yacht Club and New Orleans’ West End restaurants, on and off for the last 50 years. It has been closed for at least two years. Will it be reopened for public access in the near...

Rene Cizio

Here are 45 New Words or Phrases I Heard in New Orleans

Even English-speaking visitors will have to learn some New Orleans yatspeak and slang to understand everything they hear in the city. I was constantly delighted by the new words and usage I heard during my month’s stay. Despite speaking “English,” between the various colorful dialects and the words I’d never heard before, I was constantly trying to figure out what I’d just heard and what did it mean?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Top 10 New Orleans Wedding Transportation Options

Don’t stress about how you’re going to make it to your wedding. With so many options for couples in New Orleans — whether you want to make it to your ceremony by land, air or sea — you can arrive in style. Each choice has its own charm and beauty and can be tailored to your wedding ceremony, so all you have to do is enjoy the ride.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Talking With Tami

Ashanti Honored At ‘Black Excellence Brunch’ In New Orleans

The ESSENCE Festival edition of the iconic Black Excellence Brunch was held on Sunday, July 3rd, 2022, and was sponsored by Hallmark and Cantu at the historic Treme Market Branch in New Orleans, La. The brunch honored the princess of Hip Hop & R&B, Ashanti. The Black Excellence Brunch is one of the most anticipated and exclusive brunches during the weekend of ESSENCE Festival. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic the private brunch came back to New Orleans with a bang! Notable guests in attendance included Jordin Sparks, Melinda Williams, Major, and others!
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Smithonian

The Oldest Footage of New Orleans Has Been Found

After decades of searching for the footage, Arthur Hardy, the publisher of an annual New Orleans Mardi Gras guide, had nearly given up. He was looking for a film of the Mardi Gras parade from 1898 that was only rumored to exist, the New York Times’ Alex Traub writes. Numerous calls to experts and institutions like the Library of Congress and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences had been unsuccessful.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
whereyat.com

The Bulls are Back in New Orleans

In addition to all the cultural celebrations and festivities New Orleans celebrates, none can get more interesting than the Running of the Bulls event happening this summer. Now if you are a world-traveler or have heard of this event before, you know it originates in Pamplona, Spain and is held every July 7 to 14. Knowing this, how did it come to New Orleans? Did the city get actual bulls to fun freely throughout the French Quarter? Before these questions are answered, let's first look at the history of this tradition in Pamplona and how it comes to entertain New Orleans residents.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New study spells more bad news for Louisiana's freshwater wetlands

It's no secret that Louisiana's crucially important saltwater and freshwater wetlands have long been fading away. But a new study shows things could get far worse. As the state's saltwater wetlands migrate inland due to sea level rise fueled by global warming, they will cause a loss of freshwater wetlands at a rate that is likely to be the highest in the nation, the study shows.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Bonnie Nears Hurricane Status

NEW ORLEANS — Fourth of July Holiday and all of next week. Not much change in our weather pattern as local temperatures remain seasonal around 88-93° degrees. Hot and humid into the early evening as the Heat Index temperatures indicate -- it feels like 94-101° degrees. Chance of morning rain showers. Developing afternoon storms that become widespread and strong at times through the dinner hours. Then the transition of isolated storms to showers by late evening. Followed by a slight chance of rain around midnight. "Rinse and repeat" -- into the following week. A reminder for Independence Day, Excessive Rainfall Risk for all SELA areas east and south of the line from I-55 straight down to Galliano. This includes, the eastern half of Tangipahoa Parish, Washington, St. Tammany, Orleans, Plaquemines, Jefferson, Parishes, Eastern portions of St. John the Baptist and Lafourche Parishes. Areas of Mississippi and Alabama. Therefore, a LOW Risk of Scattered Flash Flooding. Rainfall potential up to 2.50" inches per day by midnight Tuesday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
spectrumlocalnews.com

New Orleans woman brings sweet treats to Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Sharon Richardson's office isn't full of computers and printers. "I do not like working in corporate America," said Richardson. What she does like is cooking. Richardson turned her passion into a really sweet business. "We use raw sugar, butter, a little vanilla and a pinch of...
AUSTIN, TX
theadvocate.com

Hammond LSU AgCenter to offer blueberry pruning demonstration on July 8

The LSU AgCenter will offer a blueberry pruning demonstration at 9 a.m. Friday, July 8, at the Hammond Research Station, 21549 Old Covington Highway, Hammond. People who plan to attend and would like to be notified of any change of plans due to inclement weather should RSVP to Horticulture Agent Mary Helen Ferguson at mhferguson@agcenter.lsu.edu or (985) 277-1950.
HAMMOND, LA
NOLA.com

A beloved French Quarter statue is back where she belongs, with marks of vandalism removed

The bronze statue of a languid young woman seated on the edge of a small fountain near Decatur Street, carted off after being vandalized nine months ago, has been bolted back in place. The graffiti and random decoration that marred the artwork expertly stripped away, “Michelle” is as bright and unblemished as the day she made her debut in 1984, much to the relief of those who hold her dear.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bigeasymagazine.com

Best Colleges in Louisiana in 2022

Speaking about Louisiana, one may immediately think of its rich cultural experience and massive historical heritage. Another distinctive feature of the state is the number of educational institutions. The state’s capital city, Baton Rouge, is home to several colleges, including the renowned Louisiana State university. Several more are scattered all...
LOUISIANA STATE
whereyat.com

Grab a Bite at Some of New Orleans’ Favorite Black-Owned Restaurants

A Blend of All the Best Flavors, Spices, and Cuisine. Drawing spices, flavors, and culinary inspiration from around the world, it's no surprise that the Crescent City is home to some of the best cuisine and restaurants that you can come by. Sometimes, all it takes to get an incredible po'boy that hits the spot or hot, savory pho or whatever else you might be craving is an easy walk down your neighborhood street or a simple turn of a corner. Whether you've lived in New Orleans all your life or are just visiting for the weekend, here are a few black-owned restaurants you've got to try.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

‘Uncle Sam Jam’ brings much needed economic boost to Jefferson Parish

METAIRIE, LA. (WVUE) - As many gather for the Fourth of July holiday, in Jefferson Parish, people celebrate the return of Uncle Sam Jam-- a free festival in Metairie. “There are a lot of people coming out. A lot of families coming out. It’s really a great time to celebrate the Independence of our nation,” said Violet Peters, President and CEO of the Jefferson Parish Convention and Visitors Bureau.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA

