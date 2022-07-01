The V&A’s Latest Exhibition Is An Unbridled Celebration Of African Culture

In ELLE.com’s monthly series Office Hours, we ask people in powerful positions to take us through their first jobs, worst jobs, and everything in between. This month we spoke with Ali Stroker, the actor, singer, and dancer who first burst onto the scene in 2012 in the reality show The Glee Project. Since then, Stroker has popped up in series like The Bold Type and Only Murders in the Building, while also earning a Tony Award for her performance in the musical Oklahoma! and becoming the first actor in a wheelchair to appear on Broadway via the 2015 revival of Spring Awakening. Currently, you can find the New Jersey-born thespian playing Anne in Free Shakespeare in the Park’s production of Richard III, a role she calls both “wonderful and difficult.” “It’s been exciting to be in my body and have my chair and allow it to inform the story that I’m telling,” Stroker tells ELLE.com about performing in theater. “We’re in a creative setting where there’s no one answer.” Below, the triple-threat pulls back the curtain on the rest of her career, including the best advice she’s ever received and the proudest moment she’s had thus far.

